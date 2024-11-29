https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/is-the-us-fueling-a-new-nuclear-arms-race-1121042765.html
Is the US Fueling a New Nuclear Arms Race?
Is the US Fueling a New Nuclear Arms Race?
Sputnik International
The pace of US nuclear weapons modernization is accelerating, meaning Washington has de facto launched an arms race against Russia and China, the Roscongress Foundation warned in its recent report obtained by Sputnik.
2024-11-29T13:41+0000
2024-11-29T13:41+0000
2024-11-29T13:41+0000
military
military & intelligence
washington
russia
china
us national nuclear security administration
national nuclear security administration (nnsa)
trident
b-52
nuclear warhead
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105173/51/1051735167_0:354:1019:927_1920x0_80_0_0_6497082ff152c4c2d8885f4b7495e2a5.jpg
The report outlined key developments:According to Federation of American Scientists, the total inventory of US nuclear warheads amounts to 5,044 including 1,770 deployed warheads, 1,938 reserved for operational forces, and 1,336 retired warheads.The State Department estimates that the US had roughly 1,420 warheads deployed on 662 missiles and bombers as of March 1, 2023, including:According to US Congressional Budget Office 2023 estimates, US programs to operate and modernize nuclear forces would cost $756 billion over the next 10 years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/us-plans-to-spend-around-138bln-on-upgrades-for-nuclear-arsenal-by-2049---roscongress-1121037218.html
washington
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105173/51/1051735167_0:258:1019:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_5834d7e0ed46935d0cd2917160a032e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us nuclear modernization, us nuclear weapons program, us modernizing nuclear warheads, us plutonium pits, us nuclear inventory, us nuclear arms race, us nuclear ballistic missiles, us strategic bombers
us nuclear modernization, us nuclear weapons program, us modernizing nuclear warheads, us plutonium pits, us nuclear inventory, us nuclear arms race, us nuclear ballistic missiles, us strategic bombers
Is the US Fueling a New Nuclear Arms Race?
The pace of US nuclear weapons modernization is accelerating, meaning Washington has de facto launched an arms race against Russia and China, the Roscongress Foundation warned in its recent report obtained by Sputnik.
The report outlined key developments:
The US is planning to spend about $138 billion
on the modernization
of nuclear warheads
until FY 2049
Another $500 billion will be spent on stockpile management, including dismantling and disposal of components of warheads removed from armaments, as well as research, development, testing and evaluation, other weapons activities and, finally, infrastructure operations
Over 67,000 employees have been involved in the implementation of the US nuclear weapons modernization program. Their number has increased by more than 70% over the past ten years
The US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has fast-tracked plutonium pit production, with a 2018 plan to produce 80 pits annually for nuclear warheads
In addition, the US is modernizing most of the nuclear weapons storage bases in Europe. Presently, the US stores its tactical nuclear weapons at six bases in five NATO member countries, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkiye.
In 2023, the Pentagon received over 200 updated nuclear munitions, which was the largest annual delivery since the end of the Cold War
According
to Federation of American Scientists, the total inventory of US nuclear warheads amounts to 5,044
including 1,770 deployed warheads, 1,938 reserved for operational forces, and 1,336 retired warheads.
The State Department estimates that the US had roughly 1,420 warheads deployed on 662 missiles and bombers as of March 1, 2023, including:
Minuteman III
ICBM 396 warheads
Trident (D-5)
SLBM 981 warheads
According to US Congressional Budget Office 2023 estimates
, US programs to operate and modernize nuclear forces would cost $756 billion
over the next 10 years.