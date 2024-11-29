International
Military
Сhina to Conduct Drills in Yellow Sea on November 29-30
China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will hold military exercises in the Yellow Sea from November 29-30, the country’s Maritime Safety Administration announced on Friday.
The drills will take place from 8 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) on November 29 to 6 p.m. (10:00 GMT) on November 30 in the northern part of the Yellow Sea. The agency provided coordinates for the exercise zone, which will be off-limits to all vessels during the maneuvers. No further details were disclosed.
10:15 GMT 29.11.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) will hold military exercises in the Yellow Sea from November 29-30, the country's Maritime Safety Administration announced on Friday.
The drills will take place from 8 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) on November 29 to 6 p.m. (10:00 GMT) on November 30 in the northern part of the Yellow Sea.
The agency provided coordinates for the exercise zone, which will be off-limits to all vessels during the maneuvers. No further details were disclosed.
