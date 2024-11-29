https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russia-china-conduct-strategic-air-patrol-over-sea-of-japan-1121037667.html

Russia, China Conduct Strategic Air Patrol Over Sea of Japan

Sputnik International

Russian and Chinese air forces on Friday conducted joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

"On November 29, in accordance with the annual plan of cooperation between the armed forces of China and Russia, the two sides organized and conducted the 9th joint strategic air patrol in the airspace over the Sea of Japan," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, the Russian armed forces took part in the Northern/Interaction-2024 drills, organized by the Northern Zone of the Combat Command of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk."These exercises successfully tested the ability of the tactical command coordination and joint operations of both sides," Chinese Ministry of Defense explained.

