Biden Expects to Talk to Trump Again During Transition - White House Press Pool

Outgoing US President Joe Biden told reporters he expects to talk to US President-elect Donald Trump again during the transition.
"I expect so," the White House press pool quoted Biden as saying in response to a relevant question. Biden and Trump met for two hours at the White House on 13 November to discuss the transition after the 5 November election.A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
04:40 GMT 30.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Outgoing US President Joe Biden told reporters he expects to talk to US President-elect Donald Trump again during the transition.
"I expect so," the White House press pool quoted Biden as saying in response to a relevant question.
Biden and Trump met for two hours at the White House on 13 November to discuss the transition after the 5 November election.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
