White House Promises 'Sprint' to Protect Biden's 'Legacy' From Trump

The White House promises sprint efforts to preserve the "legacy" and "productive" work of outgoing US President Joe Biden, who failed to win re-election for a second term and spent more than a third of his first term in country residences and on the beach.

"President Biden is focused on ensuring the remainder of his term is as productive as any other period in the last four years," the White House press service said in a statement. It notes that the remainder of the current administration's time "is a sprint to build on the historic progress we've made under his presidency." According to the White House, Biden plans to work hard on a program to invest in the US, seek confirmation of judicial nominees, and "continue to strengthen our Alliances and partnerships." The press service cites American media outlets that report on the administration's efforts to preserve and protect Biden's "legacy" from the incoming Republican administration. Biden's opponents counted the days he spent outside the White House, in suburban or beach residences, throughout his tenure. According to these data, the US president spent about 40% of his time in office on vacation. His term will be remembered for many embarrassments, slips of the tongue, and falls. Biden, who was planning to run for a second term, dropped out of the race only after a disastrous performance in the debates with Trump in the summer, but this decision was also caused by massive pressure from fellow party members; experts noted that Biden did not want to give up the fight, since he was sensitive to his place in history and the legacy he had left behind. The Democrats failed to retake the White House after Biden's "productive period." Donald Trump, who won the election, will take office on January 20.

