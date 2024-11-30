International
Terrorist Infiltration in Aleppo: Syrian Military Readies Reinforcements
Terrorist groups have penetrated many areas of the Syrian city of Aleppo, the Syrian armed forces command said on Saturday, adding that the Syrian military is continuing to strike at the terrorist positions and is expecting the arrival of reinforcement.
"In light of the large flow of terrorists across the northern borders and the strengthening of their military and technical support, terrorist groups have entered many areas of the city of Aleppo in recent hours," the statement read. The terrorists are unable to fortify strongholds in the city due to the continuing strikes launched by the Syrian military, the statement also said. The Syrian forces are expecting the arrival of reinforcements and their deployment in all areas of combat operations, the statement added.Dozens of Syrian soldiers have been killed in recent days in combat operations against terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, the Syrian Armed Forces Command said, adding that the army has regrouped to save civilian lives and prepare for a counterattack.The terrorist influx and multiple fronts of clashes "prompted the Syrian armed forces to redeploy to strengthen defense lines in order to save the lives of civilians and soldiers and prepare for a counteroffensive."*a terrorist organization banned in Russia
© Sputnik / Mikhail VoskresenskiySoldiers of the Syrian guard at a forward position, outside Aleppo, Syria
Soldiers of the Syrian guard at a forward position, outside Aleppo, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Terrorist groups have penetrated many areas of the Syrian city of Aleppo, the Syrian armed forces command said on Saturday, adding that the Syrian military is continuing to strike at the terrorist positions and is expecting the arrival of reinforcement.
"In light of the large flow of terrorists across the northern borders and the strengthening of their military and technical support, terrorist groups have entered many areas of the city of Aleppo in recent hours," the statement read.
The terrorists are unable to fortify strongholds in the city due to the continuing strikes launched by the Syrian military, the statement also said. The Syrian forces are expecting the arrival of reinforcements and their deployment in all areas of combat operations, the statement added.
Dozens of Syrian soldiers have been killed in recent days in combat operations against terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, the Syrian Armed Forces Command said, adding that the army has regrouped to save civilian lives and prepare for a counterattack.

"In recent days, armed terrorist groups that are part of the Nusra Front* have carried out a large-scale offensive in Aleppo and Idlib with the support of thousands of foreign terrorists, heavy weapons and a large number of drones... During the fighting, dozens of people from our armed forces were killed and there are also people who were wounded," the statement read.

The terrorist influx and multiple fronts of clashes "prompted the Syrian armed forces to redeploy to strengthen defense lines in order to save the lives of civilians and soldiers and prepare for a counteroffensive."
*a terrorist organization banned in Russia
