Terrorist Infiltration in Aleppo: Syrian Military Readies Reinforcements

Terrorist groups have penetrated many areas of the Syrian city of Aleppo, the Syrian armed forces command said on Saturday, adding that the Syrian military is continuing to strike at the terrorist positions and is expecting the arrival of reinforcement.

"In light of the large flow of terrorists across the northern borders and the strengthening of their military and technical support, terrorist groups have entered many areas of the city of Aleppo in recent hours," the statement read. The terrorists are unable to fortify strongholds in the city due to the continuing strikes launched by the Syrian military, the statement also said. The Syrian forces are expecting the arrival of reinforcements and their deployment in all areas of combat operations, the statement added.Dozens of Syrian soldiers have been killed in recent days in combat operations against terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, the Syrian Armed Forces Command said, adding that the army has regrouped to save civilian lives and prepare for a counterattack.The terrorist influx and multiple fronts of clashes "prompted the Syrian armed forces to redeploy to strengthen defense lines in order to save the lives of civilians and soldiers and prepare for a counteroffensive."*a terrorist organization banned in Russia

