Russia Decries Aleppo Situation as Violation of Syria’s Sovereignty
11:22 GMT 29.11.2024 (Updated: 13:03 GMT 29.11.2024)
The situation in Aleppo is an encroachment on the sovereignty of Syria, and Russia stands for restoring order in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian armed forces responded to the terrorist attack in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, where the militants suffered heavy losses in equipment and manpower.
"As for the situation around Aleppo, then, of course, this is an encroachment on the sovereignty of Syria in this region. And we advocate that the Syrian authorities bring order to this area as soon as possible and restore constitutional order," Peskov said, answering the question of how the Kremlin could characterize the situation that is currently unfolding in Syria.
On Retaliatory Strikes on Ukraine's Military Facilities
The strikes on Ukrainian defense industry facilities are carried out in line with Russia's response to US-made missile strikes on Russian territory, the spokesman said.
"The air strike on the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and facilities that are directly and indirectly related to ensuring the activities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine was a retaliatory action. The President of Russia spoke about this at a press conference last night. It was a response to the two-fold use of US missiles by the armed forces of the Kiev regime against targets on the territory of Russia," Peskov told reporters.
Washington's decision to allow Kiev to use US missiles to strike deep into territory of Russia are irresponsible, he added.
On Japan's Unfriendly Actions
Tokyo's unfriendly actions completely hinder negotiations on a peace treaty between Russia and Japan, Peskov said.
"As we know, Japan has fully sided with the unfriendly line of the countries of the collective West, joined all Western sanctions, introduced restrictions for our operators — all of these are unfriendly steps, which, of course, at the moment completely hinder any substantive negotiations on this matter," Peskov told journalists.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba earlier said that despite the difficult relations between Japan and Russia, Tokyo still adheres to the course of resolving the territorial problem and concluding a peace treaty.
It was Japan, not Russia, that initiated the introduction of economic restrictions in bilateral relations, the official noted.
"The problem of the peace treaty is a very complex issue in Russian-Japanese relations. Despite all its complexity, Moscow and Tokyo found the strength and political wisdom to engage in meaningful dialogue and negotiations in search of solutions," Peskov said.
On Western Peacekeepers in Ukraine
The deployment of peacekeepers is possible only with the consent of the parties to the conflict, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on reports about NATO's intentions to deploy the so-called "peacekeeping contingent" in Ukraine.
Earlier, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the West plans deploy "peacekeeping forces" about 100,000 strong to restore Ukraine's combat capability.
"The deployment of peacekeepers is possible only with the consent of the parties to a conflict," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether Russia allows the deployment of any peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.
In order to reach the trajectory of the settlement in Ukraine, it is necessary to solve the root causes of the conflict, this issue is deeper than the direction of the peacekeeping mission, Peskov said, adding that Russia has clear parameters for the settlement of the Ukrainian issue.
On Putin's Visit to Kazakhstan
The state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan earlier this week was very productive, Kremlin spokesman emphasized.
"Putin returned from Astana. He spent two very intense days, and the state visit was very productive, and the CSTO summit, Putin's press conference," Peskov told reporters.
On Elections in Romania
Russia has not interfered and does not intend to interfere in the electoral processes in Romania, all accusations are groundless, Kremlin spokesman pointed out.
"The Russian side did not interfere in the electoral processes in Romania. We do not generally have a habit of interfering in elections in other countries, in particular, in Romania. We are not going to do this now either. Any accusations on this account are absolutely groundless, unfounded," Peskov told reporters.
By accusing Russia of meddling in elections, Bucharest is following the Western trend of blaming Moscow for everything, the official added.
Romania held its presidential election on Sunday. According to the results published by CEC, independent candidate Calin Georgescu won the first round with 22.94% of the vote. The leader of the liberal Save Romania Union, Elena Lasconi, who favors a partnership with NATO and the United States, came second with 19.18% of the vote.