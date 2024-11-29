https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russia-decries-aleppo-situation-as-violation-of-syrias-sovereignty-1121041484.html

Russia Decries Aleppo Situation as Violation of Syria’s Sovereignty

Russia Decries Aleppo Situation as Violation of Syria's Sovereignty

The situation in Aleppo is an encroachment on the sovereignty of Syria, and Russia stands for restoring order in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian armed forces responded to the terrorist attack in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, where the militants suffered heavy losses in equipment and manpower.On Retaliatory Strikes on Ukraine's Military Facilities The strikes on Ukrainian defense industry facilities are carried out in line with Russia's response to US-made missile strikes on Russian territory, the spokesman said.Washington's decision to allow Kiev to use US missiles to strike deep into territory of Russia are irresponsible, he added.On Japan's Unfriendly ActionsTokyo's unfriendly actions completely hinder negotiations on a peace treaty between Russia and Japan, Peskov said.Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba earlier said that despite the difficult relations between Japan and Russia, Tokyo still adheres to the course of resolving the territorial problem and concluding a peace treaty.It was Japan, not Russia, that initiated the introduction of economic restrictions in bilateral relations, the official noted.On Western Peacekeepers in UkraineThe deployment of peacekeepers is possible only with the consent of the parties to the conflict, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on reports about NATO's intentions to deploy the so-called "peacekeeping contingent" in Ukraine.Earlier, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the West plans deploy "peacekeeping forces" about 100,000 strong to restore Ukraine's combat capability.In order to reach the trajectory of the settlement in Ukraine, it is necessary to solve the root causes of the conflict, this issue is deeper than the direction of the peacekeeping mission, Peskov said, adding that Russia has clear parameters for the settlement of the Ukrainian issue.On Putin's Visit to KazakhstanThe state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan earlier this week was very productive, Kremlin spokesman emphasized.On Elections in RomaniaRussia has not interfered and does not intend to interfere in the electoral processes in Romania, all accusations are groundless, Kremlin spokesman pointed out.By accusing Russia of meddling in elections, Bucharest is following the Western trend of blaming Moscow for everything, the official added.

