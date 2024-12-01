https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/bidens-lame-duck-push-to-poach-angola-symptomatic-of-us-persistent-misreading-of-africa-1121062883.html

Biden’s Lame-Duck Push to Poach Angola ‘Symptomatic’ of US’ Persistent Misreading of Africa

With less than two months to go before he's out office, Joe Biden is embarking on his inaugural trip to Africa as president, traveling to Angola December 2-4. The White House says the visit is about reaffirming "our commitment to strengthening our partnerships across Africa." But Africans are not so gullible, a leading local observer says.

"This is a historic trip. We are excited about it," a White House official said in a press call with journalists on Sunday on the eve of Joe Biden's Angola trip."Together, the US and Angola are working closely to expand impactful, high-standard economic opportunities and improve regional peace and security," the official said, highlighting Angola's place in the US Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa, the 2022 policy document outlining Washington's efforts to preserve the West's hegemony in the region by stopping China from "challeng[ing] the rules-based international order," and preventing Russia from using "its security and economic ties" in regional countries to challenge the US narrative on Ukraine.Biden's Angola trip, which will also include a brief stopover in Cabo Verde off the West African coast, is the second chapter of his administration's last-minute appreciation for Africa's existence of the outgoing year. In May, the president invited Kenyan President William Ruto to Washington for the first-ever state visit to the US by an African leader in over a decade-and-a-half to sign a controversial security pact.Too Little, Too Late?“Biden’s visit is admittedly intended to counter the growing influence of China on the continent, but it does not take a rocket scientist to understand that it’s too late for anyone to weaken, let alone break the bond between China and Africa,” Professor Alexis Habiyaremye, Research Chair in Industrial Development at the University of Johannesburg, told Sputnik, commenting on the true purpose of Biden's trip to the region in the twilight of his presidency.In the case of Angola, the US may be looking to sway the country away from China on energy (China accounts for nearly 3/4 of Angola’s oil exports), according to Habiyaremye.“Russia is the main competitor in terms of security, and Angola still suffers from the trauma of past US support to its destabilization by UNITA rebels,” the academic recalled, referencing the 70s-80s CIA proxy war against Angola, which left up to 800,000 dead and much of the country in ruins.Ultimately, the same sort of neocolonialist approach to Africa can be expected from Biden’s successor, Habiyaremye believes, recalling the “disdain” Donald Trump showed toward Sub-Saharan Africa in his first term, including his vile remarks in 2018 labeling regional nations as "s***hole countries."

