https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/gulf-countries-express-support-for-efforts-to-establish-palestinian-state-1121063886.html

Gulf Countries Express Support for Efforts to Establish Palestinian State

Gulf Countries Express Support for Efforts to Establish Palestinian State

Sputnik International

Countries of the Persian Gulf, as members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), have expressed their support for efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, according to a joint declaration adopted at the GCC Summit in Kuwait on Sunday.

2024-12-01T17:46+0000

2024-12-01T17:46+0000

2024-12-01T17:46+0000

world

gaza strip

palestine

palestinians

gulf cooperation council

israel

middle east

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101865/11/1018651191_0:173:4422:2660_1920x0_80_0_0_490ceb41a0c6c3e7cd2797e07cb71b6f.jpg

"The leaders of GCC countries reiterate their firm position on the Palestinian issue, the end of the occupation and their support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over all Palestinian territories occupied since June 1967, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as guarantees for the return of Palestinian refugees to their areas," GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi read the document on Kuwaiti television. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,200 in the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities. The UN General Assembly voted in 1947 to divide UK-governed Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem placed under a special international regime. The partitioning was planned to take place in May 1948, when the British mandate was due to end, but only the State of Israel was established. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state in the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/palestinian-authorities-working-on-state-recognition---ambassador-in-russia-1120531304.html

gaza strip

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gulf cooperation council (gcc), palestine, palestinian national authority, israel, hamas, gaza strip, gaza war, palestine-israel conflict