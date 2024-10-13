https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/palestinian-authorities-working-on-state-recognition---ambassador-in-russia-1120531304.html

Palestinian Authorities Working on State Recognition - Ambassador in Russia

Palestinian policy is aimed at obtaining recognition of the independent Palestinian state from a larger number of countries, there are European countries ready to recognize its independence, the Palestinian Ambassador in Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

The diplomat took part in an action of solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, organized by the Venezuelan Embassy in Russia. He recalled that a number of Latin American countries — Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua — had severed their relations with Israel. Nofal noted that Latin America showed solidarity — not only among governments but also among peoples — in supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas fighters penetrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed. The Israel Defense Forces then launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip, which included strikes on civilian targets. Israel announced a complete blockade of the enclave: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, almost 42,000 people were killed, over 97,000 were injured. The Gaza Strip was effectively divided into southern and northern parts, and Israel is conducting a ground operation in Rafah, which is considered the last stronghold of Hamas. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to cease hostilities. According to Moscow’s position, a settlement is possible only on the basis of the formula approved by the UN Security Council with the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.

