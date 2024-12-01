https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/israeli-military-intercepts-projectile-launched-from-yemen---idf-1121056890.html

Israeli Military Intercepts Projectile Launched From Yemen - IDF

Israeli Military Intercepts Projectile Launched From Yemen - IDF

Sputnik International

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen prior to its crossing into Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"Following the sirens that sounded between 06:21-06:22 [04:21-04:22 GMT] in the areas of the Shfela, Lakhish and the Yarkon, one projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to its crossing into Israeli territory," the IDF said on Telegram. The Houthis, who control northern Yemen, have vowed to continue shelling Israel until a ceasefire is in place in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire talks have been stalled since August after negotiators came up with an updated version of the peace deal announced by US President Joe Biden in late May that contained a detailed schedule and locations for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has reached over 44,000, according to local health authorities.

