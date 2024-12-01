International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/israeli-military-intercepts-projectile-launched-from-yemen---idf-1121056890.html
Israeli Military Intercepts Projectile Launched From Yemen - IDF
Israeli Military Intercepts Projectile Launched From Yemen - IDF
Sputnik International
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen prior to its crossing into Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
2024-12-01T06:05+0000
2024-12-01T06:05+0000
military
middle east
israel
yemen
gaza strip
israeli air force (iaf)
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119665454_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9162ae7591909998c532f4f905d06cf7.jpg
"Following the sirens that sounded between 06:21-06:22 [04:21-04:22 GMT] in the areas of the Shfela, Lakhish and the Yarkon, one projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to its crossing into Israeli territory," the IDF said on Telegram. The Houthis, who control northern Yemen, have vowed to continue shelling Israel until a ceasefire is in place in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire talks have been stalled since August after negotiators came up with an updated version of the peace deal announced by US President Joe Biden in late May that contained a detailed schedule and locations for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has reached over 44,000, according to local health authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/us-uk-aircraft-strike-houthi-targets-near-red-sea---source-1121041174.html
israel
yemen
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119665454_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2dcc36ed4085e453aadac6837e67213d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli military, israeli air force, israel defense forces
israeli military, israeli air force, israel defense forces

Israeli Military Intercepts Projectile Launched From Yemen - IDF

06:05 GMT 01.12.2024
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitA battery of Israel's Iron Dome defense missile system, deployed to intercept rockets, sits in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Aug. 7, 2022.
A battery of Israel's Iron Dome defense missile system, deployed to intercept rockets, sits in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Aug. 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2024
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen prior to its crossing into Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
"Following the sirens that sounded between 06:21-06:22 [04:21-04:22 GMT] in the areas of the Shfela, Lakhish and the Yarkon, one projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to its crossing into Israeli territory," the IDF said on Telegram.
The Houthis, who control northern Yemen, have vowed to continue shelling Israel until a ceasefire is in place in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire talks have been stalled since August after negotiators came up with an updated version of the peace deal announced by US President Joe Biden in late May that contained a detailed schedule and locations for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.
Oil tanks burn at the port in Hodeidah, Yemen, Saturday, July 20, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
Military
US, UK Aircraft Strike Houthi Targets Near Red Sea - Source
29 November, 10:19 GMT
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has reached over 44,000, according to local health authorities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала