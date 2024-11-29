https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/us-uk-aircraft-strike-houthi-targets-near-red-sea---source-1121041174.html

US, UK Aircraft Strike Houthi Targets Near Red Sea - Source

US and UK aircraft have carried out new strikes on positions of the ruling Shia movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) in northern Yemen on the Red Sea coast in western Yemen, a source in the administration of the western province of Hodeidah told Sputnik.

"American and British fighter jets carried out two raids on facilities of the Yemeni group Ansar Allah on the coast of the Bajil district northeast of the city of Hodeidah," the source said. On Thursday, in his weekly speech, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the United States had carried out 844 strikes on Yemeni territory over the past year using aircraft and sea-based missiles.

