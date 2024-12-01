https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/romania-to-hold-parliamentary-elections-on-sunday-1121056636.html
Romania to Hold Parliamentary Elections on Sunday
Romanians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect members of the 466-seat parliament for a four-year term.
The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) and will remain open until 9:00 p.m. There are 31 registered political parties vying for seats in the bicameral parliament, comprising the Chamber of Deputies (lower house) and the Senate (upper house). The list of the candidates include major parties like the Social Democratic Party, led by outgoing Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the National Liberal Party, the liberal Save Romania Union, led by presidential candidate Elena Lasconi, the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians, and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania.
