https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/romania-to-hold-parliamentary-elections-on-sunday-1121056636.html

Romania to Hold Parliamentary Elections on Sunday

Romania to Hold Parliamentary Elections on Sunday

Sputnik International

Romanians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect members of the 466-seat parliament for a four-year term.

2024-12-01T06:01+0000

2024-12-01T06:01+0000

2024-12-01T06:01+0000

world

romania

europe

parliament

elections

parliamentary elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110974585_0:241:3072:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_460058d682c5049d95227f8e4e757e7c.jpg

The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) and will remain open until 9:00 p.m. There are 31 registered political parties vying for seats in the bicameral parliament, comprising the Chamber of Deputies (lower house) and the Senate (upper house). The list of the candidates include major parties like the Social Democratic Party, led by outgoing Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the National Liberal Party, the liberal Save Romania Union, led by presidential candidate Elena Lasconi, the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians, and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/right-wing-candidate-georgescu-leads-in-romania-presidential-election-why-is-the-west-trembling--1120998650.html

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

parliamentary elections, members of the 466-seat parliament, romania to hold parliamentary elections