International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/romania-to-hold-parliamentary-elections-on-sunday-1121056636.html
Romania to Hold Parliamentary Elections on Sunday
Romania to Hold Parliamentary Elections on Sunday
Sputnik International
Romanians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect members of the 466-seat parliament for a four-year term.
2024-12-01T06:01+0000
2024-12-01T06:01+0000
world
romania
europe
parliament
elections
parliamentary elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110974585_0:241:3072:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_460058d682c5049d95227f8e4e757e7c.jpg
The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) and will remain open until 9:00 p.m. There are 31 registered political parties vying for seats in the bicameral parliament, comprising the Chamber of Deputies (lower house) and the Senate (upper house). The list of the candidates include major parties like the Social Democratic Party, led by outgoing Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the National Liberal Party, the liberal Save Romania Union, led by presidential candidate Elena Lasconi, the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians, and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/right-wing-candidate-georgescu-leads-in-romania-presidential-election-why-is-the-west-trembling--1120998650.html
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110974585_11:0:2742:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6dcd4538bb23ba9b5f4231b3be2efe85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
parliamentary elections, members of the 466-seat parliament, romania to hold parliamentary elections
parliamentary elections, members of the 466-seat parliament, romania to hold parliamentary elections

Romania to Hold Parliamentary Elections on Sunday

06:01 GMT 01.12.2024
© Sputnik / Алексей НикольскийThe Romania's flag
The Romania's flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2024
© Sputnik / Алексей Никольский
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Romanians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect members of the 466-seat parliament for a four-year term.
The polls will open at 7:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) and will remain open until 9:00 p.m.
There are 31 registered political parties vying for seats in the bicameral parliament, comprising the Chamber of Deputies (lower house) and the Senate (upper house).
Calin Georgescu, running as an independent candidate for president, speaks to media after registering his bid in the country's presidential elections, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2024
World
Right-Wing Candidate Georgescu Leads in Romania Presidential Election: Why is the West Trembling?
25 November, 13:40 GMT
The list of the candidates include major parties like the Social Democratic Party, led by outgoing Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the National Liberal Party, the liberal Save Romania Union, led by presidential candidate Elena Lasconi, the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians, and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала