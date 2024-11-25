https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/right-wing-candidate-georgescu-leads-in-romania-presidential-election-why-is-the-west-trembling--1120998650.html

Right-Wing Candidate Georgescu Leads in Romania Presidential Election: Why is the West Trembling?

Right-Wing Candidate Georgescu Leads in Romania Presidential Election: Why is the West Trembling?

Right-wing independent candidate Calin Georgescu has pulled off a shock victory in the first round of Romania's presidential election. What are his political views?

Little-known candidate Calin Georgescu, who was shown running at around 5% in pre-election polls, upended all predictions and is now set to face off against center-right contender Elena Lasconi in the second round on December 8.What Are His Views? On NATO: A professed champion of national sovereignty, Georgescu has often criticized what he called his country’s “subservience” to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. In interviews and public appearances he, has questioned the benefits of Romania’s membership in NATO, arguing that the alliance will not protect any of its members should they be attacked. He criticized the presence of an American missile defense facility at a NATO-controlled base in the village of Deveselu, calling Romania’s agreement to host it a “diplomatic shame.” He has also called NATO's ballistic missile defense shield in Romania a confrontational measure. On Ukraine: Georgescu has questioned military aid being pumped by Romania to Ukraine. The social media-savvy candidate recently launched a viral TikTok campaign calling for an end to supporting the Kiev regime that appeared to have struck a chord with voters. “Tonight, the Romanian people cried out for peace. And they shouted very loudly, extremely loudly”, Georgescu said after his win.On Russia: Georgescu has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a genuinely great leader who loves his country in a 2020 interview. Romania’s best chance lay with "Russian wisdom," media reports cite him as saying in another interview. On Moldova: Georgescu started out as a member of the right-wing Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) party, which advocates for the integration of Moldova into Romania, but eventually broke with it to campaign as an independent. Georgescu’s success feeds into the barometer of right-wing political successes across Europe amid dissatisfaction with Brussels’ policy and eroding public support for Ukraine. Similar sentiments fueled Ukraine critic Peter Pellegrini’s win in the presidential election in Slovakia this summer, and the success of the right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) in Austria’s parliamentary elections.

