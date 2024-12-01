https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/russian-scientist-on-cancer-vaccine-melanoma-metastases-simply-disappear-after-its-use-1121055227.html

Russian Scientist on Cancer Vaccine: Melanoma, Metastases Simply Disappear After Its Use

Russian Scientist on Cancer Vaccine: Melanoma, Metastases Simply Disappear After Its Use

Sputnik International

After the use of the cancer vaccine, which is being developed by experts from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, melanoma is absorbed, and metastases also disappear, this is shown by preclinical studies of the drug, the center's director, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

2024-12-01T04:27+0000

2024-12-01T04:27+0000

2024-12-01T04:27+0000

beyond politics

russia

alexander gintsburg

cancer

scientific research

scientists

scientific study

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080176982_0:201:2926:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_dfed7a1e6c1a44f959e5abd0873fcc4f.jpg

"In preclinical studies, we see that the tumor — melanoma — simply dissolves, disappears, and not only the tumor itself, but even metastasis disappears. I do not rule out that we will have patients at stage 4," Gintsburg said. He noted that at present it was planned to begin testing the effect of the drug on a number of other types of oncological diseases — lung, kidney, and pancreatic cancer. Oncology institutes are planned to be involved in this work, Gintsburg explained. Earlier, Gintsburg told Sputnik that the cancer vaccine would be personalized, that is, it will be made for each patient individually, artificial intelligence will help in its development, which will analyze the parameters of the tumor and issue a "blueprint" of the future drug, and specialists will make a vaccine based on it within a week.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/over-170-events-planned-for-global-science-congress-in-russia-1120951323.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian scientist on cancer vaccine, melanoma, metastases, gamaleya national research center for epidemiology and microbiology of the russian health ministry