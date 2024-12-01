International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/russian-scientist-on-cancer-vaccine-melanoma-metastases-simply-disappear-after-its-use-1121055227.html
Russian Scientist on Cancer Vaccine: Melanoma, Metastases Simply Disappear After Its Use
Russian Scientist on Cancer Vaccine: Melanoma, Metastases Simply Disappear After Its Use
Sputnik International
After the use of the cancer vaccine, which is being developed by experts from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, melanoma is absorbed, and metastases also disappear, this is shown by preclinical studies of the drug, the center's director, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.
2024-12-01T04:27+0000
2024-12-01T04:27+0000
beyond politics
russia
alexander gintsburg
cancer
scientific research
scientists
scientific study
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080176982_0:201:2926:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_dfed7a1e6c1a44f959e5abd0873fcc4f.jpg
"In preclinical studies, we see that the tumor — melanoma — simply dissolves, disappears, and not only the tumor itself, but even metastasis disappears. I do not rule out that we will have patients at stage 4," Gintsburg said. He noted that at present it was planned to begin testing the effect of the drug on a number of other types of oncological diseases — lung, kidney, and pancreatic cancer. Oncology institutes are planned to be involved in this work, Gintsburg explained. Earlier, Gintsburg told Sputnik that the cancer vaccine would be personalized, that is, it will be made for each patient individually, artificial intelligence will help in its development, which will analyze the parameters of the tumor and issue a "blueprint" of the future drug, and specialists will make a vaccine based on it within a week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/over-170-events-planned-for-global-science-congress-in-russia-1120951323.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080176982_98:0:2829:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f863f3315e6fb00ec74e3bc1ea86f7eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian scientist on cancer vaccine, melanoma, metastases, gamaleya national research center for epidemiology and microbiology of the russian health ministry
russian scientist on cancer vaccine, melanoma, metastases, gamaleya national research center for epidemiology and microbiology of the russian health ministry

Russian Scientist on Cancer Vaccine: Melanoma, Metastases Simply Disappear After Its Use

04:27 GMT 01.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya / Go to the mediabankA researcher works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology where the world's first coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia was developed, in Moscow, Russia. On August 11, Russia announced registering the world's first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, set to be produced industrially.
A researcher works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology where the world's first coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia was developed, in Moscow, Russia. On August 11, Russia announced registering the world's first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, set to be produced industrially. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - After the use of the cancer vaccine, which is being developed by experts from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, melanoma is absorbed, and metastases also disappear, this is shown by preclinical studies of the drug, the center's director, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.
"In preclinical studies, we see that the tumor — melanoma — simply dissolves, disappears, and not only the tumor itself, but even metastasis disappears. I do not rule out that we will have patients at stage 4," Gintsburg said.
He noted that at present it was planned to begin testing the effect of the drug on a number of other types of oncological diseases — lung, kidney, and pancreatic cancer. Oncology institutes are planned to be involved in this work, Gintsburg explained.
Students of Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) gathered on Knowledge Day in front of the main MSU building in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
Russia
Over 170 Events Planned for Global Science Congress in Russia
21 November, 13:09 GMT
Earlier, Gintsburg told Sputnik that the cancer vaccine would be personalized, that is, it will be made for each patient individually, artificial intelligence will help in its development, which will analyze the parameters of the tumor and issue a "blueprint" of the future drug, and specialists will make a vaccine based on it within a week.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала