Russian Scientist on Cancer Vaccine: Melanoma, Metastases Simply Disappear After Its Use

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - After the use of the cancer vaccine, which is being developed by experts from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, melanoma is absorbed, and metastases also disappear, this is shown by preclinical studies of the drug, the center's director, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.
"In preclinical studies, we see that the tumor — melanoma — simply dissolves, disappears, and not only the tumor itself, but even metastasis disappears. I do not rule out that we will have patients at stage 4," Gintsburg said.
He noted that at present it was planned to begin testing the effect of the drug on a number of other types of oncological diseases
— lung, kidney, and pancreatic cancer. Oncology institutes are planned to be involved in this work, Gintsburg explained.
Earlier, Gintsburg told Sputnik that the cancer vaccine would be personalized, that is, it will be made for each patient individually, artificial intelligence will help in its development, which will analyze the parameters of the tumor and issue a "blueprint" of the future drug, and specialists will make a vaccine based on it within a week.