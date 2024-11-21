https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/over-170-events-planned-for-global-science-congress-in-russia-1120951323.html
Over 170 Events Planned for Global Science Congress in Russia
Over 170 Events Planned for Global Science Congress in Russia
Sputnik International
The fourth Congress of Young Scientists scheduled to be held in on November 27-29 will gather over 7,000 participants from nearly 40 countries, including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and Germany, to address key challenges in science and technology.
2024-11-21T13:09+0000
2024-11-21T13:09+0000
2024-11-21T13:09+0000
russia
science & tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113056965_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_85e49ad43108aaf1a0fba7e7ce365516.jpg
The fourth Congress of Young Scientists scheduled to be held in on November 27-29 will gather over 7,000 participants from nearly 40 countries, including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and Germany, to address key challenges in science and technology.The event will focus on topics such as sustainable development, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and medical advancements, including biotechnology and personalized medicine. Participants will explore ways to tackle global challenges and develop precise measures to support science during the Decade of Science and Technology.The congress will feature the "Science Without Borders" track, highlighting international collaboration through the participation of BRICS young scientists. Sessions will also address building effective global research teams, attracting international students to Russian universities, and promoting the role of Russian as a global scientific language.Discussions will emphasize the development of scientific talent in engineering, IT, and environmental fields. Mechanisms for funding research and fostering collaborations between businesses and scientists will also be explored, alongside presentations on aligning workforce development with national priorities.The event will showcase innovations from 50 leading Russian companies and research centers. Supported by Rosatom, Sberbank, and the Kurchatov Institute, the Congress is organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education.For more information on the congress and its program, visit the official website.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/russia-discovers-new-way-to-diagnose-diabetic-foot-syndrome-1120943341.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113056965_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c555a91257af70cf55e9083016b33303.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
science, science in russia, global science congress, scientific advances russia
science, science in russia, global science congress, scientific advances russia
Over 170 Events Planned for Global Science Congress in Russia
Events include discussions, lectures, masterclasses, and a programming championship. The Congress aims to foster global cooperation and innovation.
The fourth Congress of Young Scientists scheduled to be held in on November 27-29 will gather over 7,000 participants from nearly 40 countries, including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and Germany, to address key challenges in science and technology.
The event will focus on topics such as sustainable development, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and medical advancements, including biotechnology and personalized medicine. Participants will explore ways to tackle global challenges and develop precise measures to support science during the Decade of Science and Technology.
"This year’s program offers over 170 events, providing a deep dive into the development of science and international cooperation," said Anton Kobyakov, presidential advisor and executive secretary of the Organizing Committee.
The congress will feature the "Science Without Borders" track, highlighting international collaboration through the participation of BRICS young scientists. Sessions will also address building effective global research teams, attracting international students to Russian universities, and promoting the role of Russian as a global scientific language.
Discussions will emphasize the development of scientific talent
in engineering, IT, and environmental fields. Mechanisms for funding research and fostering collaborations between businesses and scientists will also be explored, alongside presentations on aligning workforce development with national priorities.
The event will showcase innovations from 50 leading Russian companies and research centers. Supported by Rosatom, Sberbank, and the Kurchatov Institute, the Congress is organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
For more information on the congress and its program, visit the official website
.