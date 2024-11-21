https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/over-170-events-planned-for-global-science-congress-in-russia-1120951323.html

Over 170 Events Planned for Global Science Congress in Russia

The fourth Congress of Young Scientists scheduled to be held in on November 27-29 will gather over 7,000 participants from nearly 40 countries, including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and Germany, to address key challenges in science and technology.

The fourth Congress of Young Scientists scheduled to be held in on November 27-29 will gather over 7,000 participants from nearly 40 countries, including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and Germany, to address key challenges in science and technology.The event will focus on topics such as sustainable development, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and medical advancements, including biotechnology and personalized medicine. Participants will explore ways to tackle global challenges and develop precise measures to support science during the Decade of Science and Technology.The congress will feature the "Science Without Borders" track, highlighting international collaboration through the participation of BRICS young scientists. Sessions will also address building effective global research teams, attracting international students to Russian universities, and promoting the role of Russian as a global scientific language.Discussions will emphasize the development of scientific talent in engineering, IT, and environmental fields. Mechanisms for funding research and fostering collaborations between businesses and scientists will also be explored, alongside presentations on aligning workforce development with national priorities.The event will showcase innovations from 50 leading Russian companies and research centers. Supported by Rosatom, Sberbank, and the Kurchatov Institute, the Congress is organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education.For more information on the congress and its program, visit the official website.

