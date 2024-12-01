https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/syrian-army-pushes-back-terrorists-restores-control-in-key-northern-hama-locations-1121058560.html

Syrian Army Pushes Back Terrorists, Restores Control in Key Northern Hama Locations

The Syrian army has strengthened its positions north of the city of Hama, preventing terrorists from breaking through, Syrian broadcaster Al Ikhbariyah reported on Sunday, citing a source in the country's defense ministry.

"The units of our armed forces operating last night in the northern suburbs of Hama strengthened their defensive lines with various firepower, personnel and military equipment, confronted terrorist organizations and did not allow them to break through," the source was quoted as saying by the broadcaster. The Syrian armed forces have also taken control over a number of areas cleared of terrorist presence, most importantly Qalaat Al Madiq and Maardes, where "dozens" of terrorist were eliminated and an unspecified number fled, the source added.The Syrian air force continues to destroy the strongholds of the Nusra Front* in the vicinity of Aleppo and Idlib, a source in the Syrian Defense Ministry told state television channel on Sunday.*a terrorist organization also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia

