Trump’s Threat of 100% Tariffs Targeting BRICS Would Blow Up in America’s Face: Here’s Why

Donald Trump has threatened to slap BRICS members with 100% import duties if the bloc tries to create its own monetary unit or backs "any other currency to replace the mighty dollar." How could this look in practice? And who would stand to lose more if the president-elect made good on the threat? Sputnik asked a renowned British economist.

"The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER," Donald Trump wrote in a social media post Saturday outlining his plans to reestablish US global economic primacy after stepping into office next month.Expressing a penchant for steep tariffs targeting allies and adversaries alike during his first term in office, and hinting at plans to repeat his old policy by tapping his former trade czar Robert Lighthizer to return to the job come January, Trump's threat of "100% Tariffs" against the BRICS is his most sweeping trade-related intimidating remark yet, targeting an economic bloc that accounts for some 35% of global economic activity in PPP terms, and over 40% of the planet's population.The US is heavily dependent on the BRICS economically, and President-Elect Trump has got another thing coming if he thinks he can threaten and cajole the bloc into submission, veteran British economist and Global Justice Movement co-founder Rodney Shakespeare told Sputnik.How Would US-BRICS Trade War Look?The United States has a trade deficit of nearly $433.5 bln with BRICS member countries. None of the BRICS partner countries and candidates for membership (over 50 countries total) have major trade deficits with the US, while several boast major surpluses. Potential partner Vietnam alone had a surplus topping $109 bln in 2023.Services and intellectual property – which accounted for $1.1 trln in US exports in 2023 and included things like franchising, design, management, consulting, financial and advisory services, patents, trademarks, software and art, are ethereal goods which the BRICS bloc could gradually replace with domestic alternatives if the US were to suddenly disappear from the global market for any reason - in the event of a major trade war involving someone leveling 100% tariffs, for example.All this means that if Trump greenlights the 100% tariffs on the BRICS bloc, "there would be huge increases on [the price of] American-imported consumer products," Dr. Shakespeare said. "Trump hopes that American industry would then revive sufficiently to produce the same products at cheaper cost. That could happen except that the new factories will NOT produce large numbers of jobs (they will be near-automated)."If Trump made good on his threats, this would accelerate dedollarization, speed up global efforts to reduce dependence on key US exports, and quickly bring a nation that has spent decades exchanging green pieces of paper for real, physical goods to the brink of economic ruin.

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

