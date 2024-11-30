International
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Arrives in Florida to Meet Trump - Reports
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Arrives in Florida to Meet Trump - Reports
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in the US state of Florida to meet with US presidential election winner Donald Trump, Canadian media report, citing sources.
Justin Trudeau landed at Palm Beach International Airport on Friday evening for a private meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to media reports.According to one publication, Trudeau will discuss with Trump the possible imposition of tariffs on goods from Canada by a future US administration, as well as issues related to migration. According to the report, the meeting will also include Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Trump transition committee co-chair Howard Lutnick, and Trump's nominee for US Secretary of the Interior, billionaire Doug Bergam.Trump has repeatedly said he intends to raise tariffs on products from China and other countries. Earlier this week, he promised to raise tariffs on goods from China by 10%. In addition, Trump said he would sign an executive order to impose a 25% tariff on all goods from Mexico and Canada from January 20, after his inauguration.
canadian prime minister justin trudeau, us presidential election winner donald trump, us presidential election
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Arrives in Florida to Meet Trump - Reports

05:41 GMT 30.11.2024
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Florida to meet with US presidential election winner Donald Trump, The Globe and Mail agency reported, citing sources.
Justin Trudeau landed at Palm Beach International Airport on Friday evening for a private meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to media reports.
According to one publication, Trudeau will discuss with Trump the possible imposition of tariffs on goods from Canada by a future US administration, as well as issues related to migration. According to the report, the meeting will also include Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Trump transition committee co-chair Howard Lutnick, and Trump's nominee for US Secretary of the Interior, billionaire Doug Bergam.
Trump has repeatedly said he intends to raise tariffs on products from China and other countries. Earlier this week, he promised to raise tariffs on goods from China by 10%. In addition, Trump said he would sign an executive order to impose a 25% tariff on all goods from Mexico and Canada from January 20, after his inauguration.
