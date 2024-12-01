https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/which-countries-have-territorial-claims-to-antarctica-1121059907.html

Which Countries Have Territorial Claims to Antarctica?

Which Countries Have Territorial Claims to Antarctica?

Which countries have territorial claims to Antarctica?

Despite the southernmost land mass on Earth - Antarctica - not belonging to any state, seven countries made historical territorial claims to it.Nations With Historical Claims to the Southernmost Land Mass: What About Russia and US? The United States and Russia (then Soviet Union) each reserved the right to make claims in the future, without recognizing the claims of others. Washington has three year-round research stations. Moscow operates 10 research stations at the South Pole: Five year-round facilities and five seasonal stations. They are used for environmental and climate observations, coastal water and sea ice studies, research covering the intensity of cosmic radiation, seismic fluctuations of the lithosphere, and biodiversity.

