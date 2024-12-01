International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/which-countries-have-territorial-claims-to-antarctica-1121059907.html
Which Countries Have Territorial Claims to Antarctica?
Which Countries Have Territorial Claims to Antarctica?
Sputnik International
Which countries have territorial claims to Antarctica?
2024-12-01T11:18+0000
2024-12-01T11:18+0000
beyond politics
antarctica
antarctic
research
south pole
united kingdom (uk)
argentina
chile
france
new zealand
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121057699_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_72e87554535df8d3c0f3acdc6488798f.jpg
Despite the southernmost land mass on Earth - Antarctica - not belonging to any state, seven countries made historical territorial claims to it.Nations With Historical Claims to the Southernmost Land Mass: What About Russia and US? The United States and Russia (then Soviet Union) each reserved the right to make claims in the future, without recognizing the claims of others. Washington has three year-round research stations. Moscow operates 10 research stations at the South Pole: Five year-round facilities and five seasonal stations. They are used for environmental and climate observations, coastal water and sea ice studies, research covering the intensity of cosmic radiation, seismic fluctuations of the lithosphere, and biodiversity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/what-are-russias-year-round-and-seasonal-research-stations-in-antarctica-1116452370.html
antarctica
antarctic
south pole
united kingdom (uk)
argentina
chile
france
new zealand
norway
australia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121057699_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_9f0f7bb2170b88c86736cbef274d062e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
antarctica territorial claims, antarctic treaty, research in the antarctic, south pole
antarctica territorial claims, antarctic treaty, research in the antarctic, south pole

Which Countries Have Territorial Claims to Antarctica?

11:18 GMT 01.12.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabankIcebergs are seen not far from Alexander I Island from the deck of the Russian oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky during an expedition to the shores of Antarctica.
Icebergs are seen not far from Alexander I Island from the deck of the Russian oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky during an expedition to the shores of Antarctica. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Antarctic Treaty was signed in Washington on December 1, 1959 by the 12 countries whose scientists had been active in and around Antarctica during the International Geophysical Year (IGY) of 1957-1958. The treaty bans “all activity relating to mineral resources, other than scientific research.”
Despite the southernmost land mass on Earth - Antarctica - not belonging to any state, seven countries made historical territorial claims to it.

Nations With Historical Claims to the Southernmost Land Mass:

UK: The British Antarctic Territory (BAT) is the oldest territorial claim, dating back to 1908 via the Falkland Island Dependencies Letters of Patent. The claim partially overlaps with those of Argentina and Chile.
Argentina: Its claim dates to 1946 and is founded on its presence at a base on Laurie Island in the South Orkney Islands since 1904.
Chile: The Chilean Antarctic Territory (CAT) was established in in November 1940. Its claim is based on historical documents dating back to the Spanish Empire.
France: The historical claim from 1938 was made on the basis of 1840 discoveries made by French explorer Jules Dumont d’Urville.
New Zealand: Its area was originally part of the UK's claims in the Antarctic and was formalized in 1923 following a British Order-in-Council providing for the government of the Ross Dependency sector.
Norway: The 1939 claim to Dronning Maud Land was based on early exploration of the coastal area.
Australia: The Australian Antarctic Territory (AAT) is the largest claim, which was formalized by the Australian Antarctic Territory Acceptance Act in 1933.
The frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2024
World
What are Russia's Year-Round and Seasonal Research Stations in Antarctica?
28 January, 18:58 GMT

What About Russia and US?

The United States and Russia (then Soviet Union) each reserved the right to make claims in the future, without recognizing the claims of others. Washington has three year-round research stations.
Moscow operates 10 research stations at the South Pole: Five year-round facilities and five seasonal stations. They are used for environmental and climate observations, coastal water and sea ice studies, research covering the intensity of cosmic radiation, seismic fluctuations of the lithosphere, and biodiversity.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала