Biden Pardons His Son Hunter - White House

US President Joe Biden said in a statement circulated by the White House that he had signed a pardon for his son Hunter on two criminal charges, claiming that they were politically motivated.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden said. The president recalled that at the beginning of his term, he had promised not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and kept his word word even seeing his son "being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted." He also claimed that Hunter had been "five and a half years sober." President Biden and other White House officials have repeatedly stated that he would not pardon his son before leaving office.

