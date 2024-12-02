https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/biden-pardons-his-son-hunter---white-house-1121065029.html
Biden Pardons His Son Hunter - White House
US President Joe Biden said in a statement circulated by the White House that he had signed a pardon for his son Hunter on two criminal charges, claiming that they were politically motivated.
"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden said. The president recalled that at the beginning of his term, he had promised not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and kept his word word even seeing his son "being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted." He also claimed that Hunter had been "five and a half years sober." President Biden and other White House officials have repeatedly stated that he would not pardon his son before leaving office.
US President Joe Biden said in a statement circulated by the White House that he had signed a pardon for his son Hunter on two criminal charges, claiming that they were politically motivated.
"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden said.
The president recalled that at the beginning of his term, he had promised not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and kept his word word even seeing his son "being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."
"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong," Biden said. "In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."
He also claimed that Hunter had been "five and a half years sober."
"I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further," he added.
President Biden and other White House officials have repeatedly stated that he would not pardon his son before leaving office.