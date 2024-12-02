https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/georgian-riot-police-drive-protesters-away-from-rustaveli-avenue-in-tbilisi-1121065851.html
Georgian Riot Police Drive Protesters Away From Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi
Georgian riot police pushed participants of the opposition rally out of Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, where they had been since Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Participants of the rally on Monday night were driven away from the parliament further along Rustaveli Avenue, part of which they occupied until the morning. Using tear gas, special forces were able to push them out of there on Monday morning. Special forces then surrounded the remaining opposition supporters in the city center, the correspondent reported. Law enforcement officers blocked the protesters from several sides near the Rustaveli metro station, next to which the remaining supporters of the rally were located. Another series of opposition protests began in Georgia on Thursday, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced a decision to suspend consideration of the issue of starting negotiations on the country's membership in the European Union until 2028.
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgian riot police pushed participants of the opposition rally out of Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, where they had been since Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Participants of the rally on Monday night were driven away from the parliament further along Rustaveli Avenue, part of which they occupied until the morning. Using tear gas, special forces were able to push them out of there on Monday morning.
Special forces then surrounded the remaining opposition supporters in the city center, the correspondent reported.
Law enforcement officers blocked the protesters from several sides near the Rustaveli metro station, next to which the remaining supporters of the rally were located.
Another series of opposition protests began in Georgia on Thursday, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced a decision to suspend consideration of the issue of starting negotiations on the country's membership in the European Union until 2028.