Georgian Prime Minister Rules Out Calling New Parliamentary Elections
Georgian Prime Minister Rules Out Calling New Parliamentary Elections
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Sunday ruled out the possibility of calling new parliamentary elections amid opposition protests.
"Certainly not," Kobakhidze told a briefing, when asked if new elections were a possibility. Post-election protests reignited in Tbilisi last week after Kobakhidze said that the government had decided to postpone debates on the opening of membership negotiations with the European Union until after 2028 and decline budget grants from Brussels.
Georgian Prime Minister Rules Out Calling New Parliamentary Elections
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Sunday ruled out the possibility of calling new parliamentary elections amid opposition protests.
"Certainly not," Kobakhidze told a briefing, when asked if new elections were a possibility.
reignited in Tbilisi last week after Kobakhidze said that the government had decided to postpone debates on the opening of membership negotiations with the European Union until after 2028 and decline budget grants from Brussels.