Israel Turns Back Iranian Plane Flying Over Syria - Reports

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Israeli Air Force turned back an Iranian plane flying in Syrian airspace due to suspicions that it was transporting weapons for Lebanese movement Hezbollah, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

According to the publication, some time after receiving the message, the aircraft changed course. The newspaper notes that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in recent months has repeatedly forced Iranian planes flying in the airspace of Syria and Iraq to turn back due to suspicions that they could be carrying weapons for Hezbollah. On the night of November 27, after nearly 14 months of continuous escalation, a ceasefire agreed upon between Israel and Lebanon in accordance with the US settlement plan came into effect. Before the agreement was approved, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, explaining the need for a ceasefire on the northern front, emphasizing that in the event of any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah, Israel would respond and resume hostilities. According to the settlement plan proposed by the United States, over the next 60 days, the Lebanese army must occupy territories in the south of the country, and Hezbollah forces and infrastructure must be withdrawn north of the Litani River, which in various places flows 20-30 kilometers from the border with Israel. During this time, Israel must completely withdraw its armed forces from the neighboring country.

