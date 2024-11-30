https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/israeli-air-force-attacks-military-facilities-in-syria-near-lebanese-border---idf-1121049738.html

Israeli Air Force Attacks Military Facilities in Syria Near Lebanese Border - IDF

The Israeli air force (IAF) has attacked military facilities in Syria near the Lebanese border that were allegedly used to smuggle weapons to Lebanese-based movement Hezbollah, which violates the current ceasefire agreement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"Earlier today, the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike on military infrastructure sites adjacent to border crossings between Syria and Lebanon that were actively used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons from Syria into Lebanon," the IDF said on Telegram. The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israel that "violates the understandings of the ceasefire agreement," the military also said. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect in the early hours of Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the ceasefire was needed to focus on the alleged Iranian threat and isolate Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that Israel would resume hostilities if Hezbollah violated the truce.

