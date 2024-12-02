https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/putin-to-hold-2024-annual-presser-and-qa-session-on-december-19-1121068107.html

Putin to Hold 2024 Annual Presser and Q&A Session on December 19

Putin to Hold 2024 Annual Presser and Q&A Session on December 19

Sputnik International

On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin will summarize the results of the year in a combined format of the Q&A session and a press conference.

On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin will present a year-end summary during a combined Q&A session and press conference.In the lead-up to this event, citizens from various Russian regions will have the opportunity to submit their questions and appeals to the president. Putin is also expected to provide detailed responses to inquiries from both Russian and international journalists. In 2023, the president's press conference was held on December 14 of that year, and lasted four hours, during which Putin answered a total of 67 questions. Of these, 26 were posed by citizens, while 33 were asked by members of the media, among them, journalists from Turkey, China, the United States, France, and Republika Srpska.

