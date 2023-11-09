https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/putins-press-conference-to-be-combined-with-direct-line-qa-session-this-year---kremlin-1114843108.html

Putin's Press Conference to Be Combined With 'Direct Line' Q&A Session This Year - Kremlin

The annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin will be combined with "Direct Line," an annual question and answer session, this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday.

"It will be a combined format. Yes, it will take place this year," Peskov told reporters when Putin's answer and question session and the press conference would take place. As regards the particular date, the official said that the date of the event had already been set and would be announced "in due time."The visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Russia, scheduled for November 15, has been postponed, and the new date is not yet known, the spokesman clarified.Russia has made a decision on its participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, and will inform the public in a timely manner, the official stated.It is time for everyone in Ukraine and the US to understand that it is impossible to beat Russia on the battlefield, Peskov emphasized.The spokesman also commented on the US aid to Ukraine, mentioning that Washington spends over $200 million per hour to service its national debt, which would soon cause “a shortage of paper” to print money.

