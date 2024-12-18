https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/putin-to-hold-2024-annual-presser-and-qa-session-on-december-19-1121068107.html
Putin to Hold 2024 Annual Presser and Q&A Session on December 19
Putin to Hold 2024 Annual Presser and Q&A Session on December 19
Sputnik International
On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin will summarize the results of the year in a combined format of the Q&A session and a press conference.
2024-12-18T10:46+0000
2024-12-18T10:46+0000
2024-12-18T10:46+0000
russia
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
russia
moscow
press conference
direct line
direct line with vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120967397_0:0:2738:1540_1920x0_80_0_0_3c691257f8a11f20bf83c94fe249c9ed.jpg
On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin will present a year-end summary during a combined Q&A session and press conference.In the lead-up to this event, citizens from various Russian regions will have the opportunity to submit their questions and appeals to the president. Putin is also expected to provide detailed responses to inquiries from both Russian and international journalists. In 2023, the president's press conference was held on December 14 of that year, and lasted four hours, during which Putin answered a total of 67 questions. Of these, 26 were posed by citizens, while 33 were asked by members of the media, among them, journalists from Turkiye, China, the United States, France, and Republika Srpska.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/putins-press-conference-to-be-combined-with-direct-line-qa-session-this-year---kremlin-1114843108.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120967397_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e981aaa3f1f7070c16928bc26ced161.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
annual presser and q&a session, president vladimir putin, large press conference
annual presser and q&a session, president vladimir putin, large press conference
Putin to Hold 2024 Annual Presser and Q&A Session on December 19
The annual Q&A session and year-end press conference have been well-established traditions hosted by the Russian head of state since 2001.
On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin will present a year-end summary during a combined Q&A session and press conference.
In the lead-up to this event, citizens from various Russian regions will have the opportunity to submit their questions and appeals to the president. Putin is also expected to provide detailed responses to inquiries from both Russian and international journalists.
In 2023, the president's press conference was held on December 14 of that year, and lasted four hours, during which Putin answered a total of 67 questions. Of these, 26 were posed by citizens, while 33 were asked by members of the media, among them, journalists from Turkiye, China, the United States, France, and Republika Srpska.
9 November 2023, 13:25 GMT