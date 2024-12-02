https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/results-of-iv-congress-of-young-scientists-1121070632.html

Results of IV Congress of Young Scientists

On November 27-29, 2024, the fourth Congress of Young Scientists brought together representatives of the scientific and university community, state and private enterprises, and public associations.

The congress is the key annual event of the Decade of Science and Technology in Russia, announced by President Vladimir Putin for 2022-2031.The IV Congress, the main theme of which was "Priorities of scientific and technological development: creating the future today," opened a window to the future of Russian science through the eyes of young scientists."It is impressive that they have a clear idea of what our life will look like on the horizon of 2036 and understand how to achieve it," Kobyakov highlighted "At the same time, the priority for them is the human being - his inner nature and inner harmony, which is important to preserve when implementing the latest technologies."This year's Congress was attended by more than 7,000 delegates from 85 regions of the Russian Federation — including the new Russian regions — and 63 foreign countries. The age of the participants ranged from 6 to 87, with an average of 33.The number of universities participating in the IV Congress was about 500, 95 of them were foreign universities. There were 336 volunteers - students of the leading universities of the country, most of them were proficient in BRICS languages and even in such languages as Farsi, Hindi, Bengali and Japanese.Business ProgramThe centrepiece of the Congress was the plenary session, which more than 1,200 guests attended. Putin sent greetings to participants and guests of the IV Congress of Young Scientists. Putin's assistant Andrei Fursenko read out the president's message at the start of the plenary, which noted Russia's openness to constructive, equal and mutually beneficial international partnership in the field of science.The plenary session was chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who stressed that 2024 marks several important dates — including the 300th anniversary of the founding of the Russian Academy of Sciences and St Petersburg State University and the 300th anniversary of the birth of philosopher Immanuel Kant's birth.Summing up the results of the year, he noted a significant increase in interest in science. He mentioned the success of the 'Russia' exhibition at the VDNKh, where an interactive 'Decade of Science and Technology' exposition was opened — drawing more than 140 thousand visitors.Hundreds of federal and regional events were held, presenting dozens of projects by state corporations in areas of scientific and technological development of the country, he added. Scientific playgrounds for children and new tourist routes were opened, making it possible to travel to 76 popular scientific destinations in 24 Russian regions."Thanks to the Congress we have taken a serious step in popularizing research and innovation activities among the citizens of our country of all ages. The share of students who plan to build a scientific career in Russia has increased to 92 percent," Chernyshenko stressed.For the second time, the plenary session included a dialogue between talented young scientists who talked about their work, professional successes and mentors — who judge the relevance and potential of new breakthroughs and advise on how to build an effective investment strategy and offered support tools.The plenary speakers were the authors of scientific and technological breakthroughs and discoveries and the heads of knowledge-intensive companies.Winners of the BRICS Young Innovators award were also named at the congress. The competition identifies the best ideas to further the development of global science and economy, while involving as many young scientists as possible in international technological cooperation.The winner was Brazilian Chiago Ejiviges, professor at the Federal Technical University of Parana. Second place went to Professor Yuan Wu from the University of Science and Technology of China. The third prize went to Dmitry Shadrin, a Russian scientist from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology. The special nomination was won by Xin Cai, another Chinese innovator from Tongji University. The business program of the IV Congress included more than 190 events in four main areas: 'Grand Challenges and Priorities of Science and Technology Development', 'Science Without Borders: Sharing Principles, Uniting Minds', 'Development Resources: People, Ideas, Infrastructure' and 'Initiatives of the Decade of Science and Technology in Russia'.Andrey Fursenko, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, emphasized during the IV Congress that Russia remains open to cooperation with different countries because scientific achievements have universal value.Roundtables, sessions, discussions and educational events were held in various areas of research activity, with 933 attendees speaking.Discussions focused on the development of quantum, microfluidic and neurotechnologies, the application of artificial intelligence in science, education and medicine, the labor market in the professions of the future, digital services for the scientific community, the commercialization of scientific developments, the development of youth science and the popularization of science.The international section discussed the role of scientific interaction in a multipolar world and new scientific and technological leaders.The congress was attended by Russian laureates in the field of science and innovation for young scientists. The 2023 winners were Susanna Gordleyeva, Professor of the Department of Neurotechnologies, Director of the Neuroscience Research Institute of the N.I. Lobachevsky Nizhny Novgorod State University, Head of the Neuromorphic Computing Center of ANO Neimark; Susanna Gordleyeva, Chief Product Designer of A.M. Lulka Design Bureau, Lyulka Branch of PJSC ODK-UMPO, Senior Lecturer of FSBEU VO "MAI" Georgy Gogaev; Professor of the Department of Geochemistry of St. Petersburg State University, researcher of the Institute of Geology and Geochronology of Precambrian RAS Olga Yakubovich, Senior Researcher of the Laboratory of Ecological Physiology of the Institute of Systematics and Ecology of Animals of the Siberian Branch of RAS Sergey Pavlushin."The Congress of Young Scientists is one of the key events of the year for young researchers in our country," said Russian Academy of Sciences President Gennady Krasnikov, who noted that this year's participants were particularly active in the sessions, presenting their developments and scientific projects and vision of the development of science."We expect that their ideas will be realized," he added. "I have no doubt that the young scientists who participated in this congress gained valuable experience and new useful contacts that will help them in their future scientific careers."BRICS Events The IX BRICS Young Scientists Forum took place at the Congress venue in 2024. The Forum gathered the largest number of participants in its history at 180 delegates.That was thanks to new member states joining the international association. Since the beginning of the year, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE and Saudi Arabia have joined BRICS.The forum marked the end of Russia's presidency of BRICS in the field of science, technology and innovation.Simultaneous translation into nine languages through artificial intelligence was used for the first time in test mode. The text feed could be read in real time from a smartphone screen. The service was used at the plenary session and in some parts of the business program.Agreements During the IV Congress 27 agreements were signed between different organizations aimed at the development of scientific and educational cooperation in the country.The most important were the signing of an agreement on the creation of a scientific and educational consortium between SRC “Kurchatov Institute”, Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics, National Research University ITMO, National Research Nizhny Novgorod State University named after N.I. Lobachevsky, Samara National Research University named after Academician S.P. Korolev, Kazan Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences; signing between the parties of the program of development of the International Scientific and Educational Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences.Partners The IV Congress of Young Scientists was supported by the title partner - Rosatom State Corporation, strategic partner — Rosseti, official partner — Moscow Innovation Cluster Foundation, official partner — Sberbank, official partner — Nizhny Novgorod Research Center, strategic scientific partner - Kurchatov Institute, strategic exhibition partner — IKS Holding LLC.For the first time the following companies participated as partners: IKS Holding LLC, Yandex LLC ("Yandex Education"), Breakthrough Project, Helikon Company LLC, Mendeleyev Russian Chemical Technology University, Omsk Research Center, National Nuclear Research University MEPhI, MC Efko JSC. Information partners of the IV Congress were 25 mass media.This year for the first time the general information partner was the TV channel "Russia-24". The RIA Novosti agency acted as a photo host and information partner.Information partners of the IV Congress: Sputnik, TASS IA, Izvestia IEC, NTV channel, RT channel, TV BRICS international network, Nauka TV channel, Komsomolskaya Pravda media group, Gazeta.ru, Lenta.ru, Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, Vedomosti newspaper, Stimul magazine, Regional Russia magazine, Public News Service.Information partners: Science and Life magazine, TechInsider, the Search scientific information portal, Naked Science, Indicator, InScienceNews, Ixbt.com.VK Video was the broadcast partner.

