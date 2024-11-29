https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/young-scientists-discuss-how-to-transform-fundamental-research-into-cutting-edge-technology-1121044028.html

Young Scientists Discuss How to Transform Fundamental Research Into Cutting-Edge Technology

At the IV Congress of Young Scientists in Russia's Sirius, the National Center for Physics and Mathematics (NCPM) held a discussion on how to quickly and effectively transform fundamental knowledge into world-class technology, the NCPM press office reported.

Moderated by NCPM Scientific Director and academic Alexander Sergeev, the session explored not only the generation of new technology but also the integration of existing global scientific achievements. Participants discussed the scientific potential of Russian regions and the mechanisms to involve them in addressing key technological challenges for the country's short- and long-term development.Kiril Zykov, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and deputy director for Scientific and Innovation Work at the Research Pulmonology Institute of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency, emphasized the importance of uniting fundamental researchers and clinicians. "It's crucial today to teach them to speak the same language and tackle common tasks together," he said.Professor Ekaterina Zhuravleva, a scientist at the EFKO Group and secretary of the Scientific and Technical Council of the Russian Commission for Scientific and Technological Development, highlighted the rapid application of scientific results to consumer products. She shared the example of Russian scientists' 2008 discovery of the structure of the sweet protein brazzein, which has since led to the construction of a production plant, with products like ice cream, drinks, and candies already on the way to Russian stores.Andrei Naumov, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and head of the Troitsk Branch of the Lebedev Physical Institute, spoke about the practical applications of optics and photonics in industries like metalworking and additive manufacturing, which have led to more cost-efficient and high-quality production.Vladimir Shevchenko, rector of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, noted that fundamental research and technological development are not always linear, and sometimes new technological breakthroughs can drive progress in basic science. He pointed to the discovery of superconductivity, which led to the development of superconducting magnets for particle accelerators like the Large Hadron Collider.Anatoly Kalyaev, head of the Neural Network Systems Lab at the Kalyaev Research Institute of Multiprocessor Computing Systems, shared his experience involving youth in scientific and technological projects.Arthur Gareev, deputy director for Science and Innovation at NIIGraphit, part of the Rosatom State Corporation, stressed that world-class technologies are not quickly developed and require robust technological infrastructure. He cautioned against importing foreign technologies for reengineering, arguing it is a short-sighted approach with no long-term prospects. Gareev also highlighted the need for better cooperation between fundamental and applied science, pointing out that competition for funding often leads to wasted resources.Deputy Governor of Nizhny Novgorod region Andrei Sanosyan emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive environment in regional science hubs to nurture both scientists and their ideas.The discussion also featured contributions from Susanna Gordleeva, director of the NeuroScience Institute at Nizhny Novgorod State University, Natalia Latypova, director of the Science and Education Center in Bashkortostan, Maxim Nikonov from VKontakte, and Vitaliy Kuleshov, a master's student at the Moscow State University branch in Sarov.The IV Congress of Young Scientists takes place from November 27-29 in Russia's Sirius federal territory. Part of the Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031), the event brings together leading scientists, government officials, industry partners, and young researchers from Russia and abroad. Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Ministry of Science, and the Coordination Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education, it highlights the achievements of the next generation of scientists.Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

