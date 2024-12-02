https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/syrian-russia-forces-attack-terrorist-positions-in-east-of-aleppo-province-1121068276.html

Syrian, Russia Forces Attack Terrorist Positions in East of Aleppo Province

Syrian, Russia Forces Attack Terrorist Positions in East of Aleppo Province

The planes of the Syrian air force and the Russian aerospace forces struck terrorist positions in the east of Aleppo province, as a result of which dozens of militants were eliminated, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Syrian and Russian combat aircraft carried out a series of strikes on clusters of terrorists and on their way in the area of the settlement of Safirah in the east of Aleppo province. As a result, dozens of terrorists were killed and injured. Equipment was also destroyed," the ministry said in a statement, published by the Syrian state agency.The Syrian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the government army had engaged in a battle with terrorists attacking the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. Violating the agreement on de-escalation, the groups belonging to the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* group (formerly known as the Nusra Front) attacked villages, settlements and military positions on a wide front in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. According to the Syrian military, the army responded to the attack, as a result, the terrorists suffered losses in manpower and equipment.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

