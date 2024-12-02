https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/syrian-russia-forces-attack-terrorist-positions-in-east-of-aleppo-province-1121068276.html
Syrian, Russia Forces Attack Terrorist Positions in East of Aleppo Province
Syrian, Russia Forces Attack Terrorist Positions in East of Aleppo Province
Sputnik International
The planes of the Syrian air force and the Russian aerospace forces struck terrorist positions in the east of Aleppo province, as a result of which dozens of militants were eliminated, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-12-02T09:52+0000
2024-12-02T09:52+0000
2024-12-02T09:52+0000
world
russia
aleppo
syria
syrian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121053849_0:50:3392:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_971c375a8c3e5eddff000d59620d05d7.jpg
"Syrian and Russian combat aircraft carried out a series of strikes on clusters of terrorists and on their way in the area of the settlement of Safirah in the east of Aleppo province. As a result, dozens of terrorists were killed and injured. Equipment was also destroyed," the ministry said in a statement, published by the Syrian state agency.The Syrian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the government army had engaged in a battle with terrorists attacking the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. Violating the agreement on de-escalation, the groups belonging to the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* group (formerly known as the Nusra Front) attacked villages, settlements and military positions on a wide front in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. According to the Syrian military, the army responded to the attack, as a result, the terrorists suffered losses in manpower and equipment.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/syrian-army-pushes-back-terrorists-restores-control-in-key-northern-hama-locations-1121058560.html
russia
aleppo
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121053849_556:0:3287:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59a305c3583aa3304176ce260b939ad2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
syrian, russia forces attack terrorist positions, syrian air force, aleppo province
syrian, russia forces attack terrorist positions, syrian air force, aleppo province
Syrian, Russia Forces Attack Terrorist Positions in East of Aleppo Province
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The planes of the Syrian air force and the Russian aerospace forces struck terrorist positions in the east of Aleppo province, as a result of which dozens of militants were eliminated, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Syrian and Russian combat aircraft carried out a series of strikes on clusters of terrorists and on their way in the area of the settlement of Safirah in the east of Aleppo province. As a result, dozens of terrorists were killed and injured. Equipment was also destroyed," the ministry said in a statement, published by the Syrian state agency.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the government army had engaged in a battle with terrorists attacking the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. Violating the agreement on de-escalation, the groups belonging to the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* group (formerly known as the Nusra Front) attacked villages, settlements and military positions on a wide front in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.
According to the Syrian military, the army responded to the attack, as a result, the terrorists suffered losses in manpower and equipment.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.