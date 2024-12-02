International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 250 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 250 servicepeople. A tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, two cars and four mortars were destroyed. One soldier of the armed forces of Ukraine surrendered," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 37,355 servicepeople and 226 tanks during offensive in Kursk area, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

11:40 GMT 02.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 250 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 250 servicepeople. A tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, two cars and four mortars were destroyed. One soldier of the armed forces of Ukraine surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Captured UK Mercenary Calls Ukraine's Kursk Offensive a Mistake
28 November, 18:06 GMT
In total, Ukraine has lost over 37,355 servicepeople and 226 tanks during offensive in Kursk area, the ministry added.
