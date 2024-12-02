https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/ukraine-loses-over-250-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1121069796.html

Ukraine Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 250 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 250 servicepeople. A tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, two cars and four mortars were destroyed. One soldier of the armed forces of Ukraine surrendered," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 37,355 servicepeople and 226 tanks during offensive in Kursk area, the ministry added.

