Coups, Assassinations, Jail and Suicide: Unenviable Fates of South Korea's Fallen Presidents
20:34 GMT 03.12.2024 (Updated: 20:35 GMT 03.12.2024)
South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye, left, arrives for her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul Thursday, May 25, 2017
© AP Photo / Jung Yeon-je/Pool
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol instituted martial law on Tuesday, declaring the need to “protect” the country “from North Korean communist and anti-state forces” undermining his rule. Challenged by parliament, Yoon’s move was fraught with risk, with most of his predecessors facing unenviable fates, often for far less serious transgressions.
South Korean lawmakers have declared President Yoon's imposition of martial law unlawful, with all 190 lawmakers present in the National Assembly Proceeding Hall's chambers early Wednesday morning voting to lift the martial law decree, among them members of his own People Power Party.
The ball is now in Yoon and the army's court, with his fate uncertain if he refuses to heed parliament's orders.
If history is anything to go by, however, things could get really grim for the president really fast, with South Korea's political system not known for treating its political leaders kindly.
Syngman Rhee: handpicked US puppet who founded Republic of Korea in 1948. Overthrown in mass unrest in 1960.
Yun Po-sun: Succeeded Syngman Rhee, ruling for two years before being ousted in a military coup in 1962.
Park Chung Hee: Military coup leader who led South Korea for 17 long years. Assassinated by Kim Jae-gyu, a close personal friend, and director of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, the KCIA, in 1979.
Choi Kyu-hah: President for less than ten months. Overthrown in another military coup in 1980.
Geumnam-ro, where airborne troops opened fire on protesters during the Gwangju uprising on May 21, 1980 after a creeping coup by the military in December 1979.
Geumnam-ro, where airborne troops opened fire on protesters during the Gwangju uprising on May 21, 1980 after a creeping coup by the military in December 1979.
© Photo : May 18 Memorial Foundation
Chun Doo-hwan: Ruled with an iron fist (complete with personal concentration camp giving enemies a “purificatory education”). Left office in 1988 soon after the 1987 liberal democratic political revolution. Sentenced to death in 1996 for his role in the 1980 Gwangju Uprising massacre. Pardoned a year later. Died peacefully in his home in 2021.
Roh Tae-woo: Military man turned-president leading the country between 1988 and 1993 and tasked with overseeing South Korea's democratic transition. Arrested in 1995, charged in connection with the 1980 coup, given a 22-year jail sentence, but released and pardoned together with Chun. Died in hospital in 2021.
Kim Young-sam: In office from 1993-1998. Imprisoned during Park’s reign. Secured his predecessors’ convictions.
Kim Dae-jung: Took charge in 1998, led the country until 2003. Also imprisoned under Park, sentenced to death but spared by Chun during his youth. Advised Kim Young-sam to pardon Chun and Roh.
© AP Photo / Katsumi KasaharaStudents of Korea University in Seoul are encircled by riot police during an anti-government rally, June 17, 1987. Demonstrations across the country ultimately forced the military junta to relinquish power.
Students of Korea University in Seoul are encircled by riot police during an anti-government rally, June 17, 1987. Demonstrations across the country ultimately forced the military junta to relinquish power.
© AP Photo / Katsumi Kasahara
Roh Moo-hyun: President from 2003-2008. Investigated for electioneering and impeached, but saved by the Constitutional Court, which overturned parliament's impeachment decision. Committed suicide in 2009 amid an investigation by the Justice Ministry into alleged pay-to-play corruption schemes.
Lee Myung-bak: Leader of the country from 2008-2013. Detained on embezzlement, graft and abuse of power charges in 2018. Sentenced to 15 years. Pardoned by President Yoon in 2022.
Park Geun-hye: President from 2013-2017. Impeached in 2016 and removed from office in 2017. Sentenced to 25 years for corruption and abuse of power. Pardoned in late 2021 by her successor.
Moon Jae-in: 2017-2022: No jail time, no coups, no impeachments, no assassination attempts. Facilitated an unprecedented warming of ties with North Korea through a highly successful campaign of personal diplomacy with Kim Jong Un.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Okryu-Gwan restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Okryu-Gwan restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018
© AP Photo / Pyongyang Press Corps Pool