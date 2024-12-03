https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/georgian-riot-police-disperse-opposition-rally-near-tbilisi-state-university-1121076258.html
Georgian Riot Police Disperse Opposition Rally Near Tbilisi State University
Georgian riot police used a water cannon to disperse an opposition rally near Tbilisi State University, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The water cannon is used, among other things, to extinguish fires that opposition supporters lit on the street in front of the university. On Monday evening, another opposition rally began near the country's parliament, from where the protesters were pushed further along Rustaveli Avenue. There, as well as on the adjacent streets of the Georgian capital, the rally participants spent the night. On Tuesday morning, they left Rustaveli Avenue without waiting for a violent dispersal. From there, they moved to the state university. Another series of opposition protests began in Georgia on November 28 after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced his decision to suspend consideration of the issue of starting negotiations on the country's membership in the European Union until 2028.
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgian riot police used a water cannon to disperse an opposition rally near Tbilisi State University, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The water cannon is used, among other things, to extinguish fires that opposition supporters lit on the street in front of the university.
On Monday evening, another opposition rally began
near the country's parliament, from where the protesters were pushed further along Rustaveli Avenue. There, as well as on the adjacent streets of the Georgian capital, the rally participants spent the night. On Tuesday morning, they left Rustaveli Avenue without waiting for a violent dispersal. From there, they moved to the state university.
Another series of opposition protests began in Georgia on November 28 after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced his decision to suspend consideration of the issue of starting negotiations on the country's membership in the European Union until 2028.