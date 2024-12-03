https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/georgian-riot-police-disperse-opposition-rally-near-tbilisi-state-university-1121076258.html

Georgian Riot Police Disperse Opposition Rally Near Tbilisi State University

Georgian Riot Police Disperse Opposition Rally Near Tbilisi State University

Sputnik International

Georgian riot police used a water cannon to disperse an opposition rally near Tbilisi State University, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2024-12-03T05:15+0000

2024-12-03T05:15+0000

2024-12-03T05:15+0000

world

irakli kobakhidze

georgia

tbilisi

european union (eu)

opposition

opposition rally

political opposition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121076097_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2fbc2bec3531e7da4de146e2918ce9ca.jpg

The water cannon is used, among other things, to extinguish fires that opposition supporters lit on the street in front of the university. On Monday evening, another opposition rally began near the country's parliament, from where the protesters were pushed further along Rustaveli Avenue. There, as well as on the adjacent streets of the Georgian capital, the rally participants spent the night. On Tuesday morning, they left Rustaveli Avenue without waiting for a violent dispersal. From there, they moved to the state university. Another series of opposition protests began in Georgia on November 28 after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced his decision to suspend consideration of the issue of starting negotiations on the country's membership in the European Union until 2028.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/georgian-riot-police-drive-protesters-away-from-rustaveli-avenue-in-tbilisi-1121065851.html

georgia

tbilisi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

georgian riot police, opposition rally, opposition rally near tbilisi state university