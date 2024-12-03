https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/israel-expands-military-presence-in-central-gaza-1121075714.html

Israel Expands Military Presence in Central Gaza

Israel Expands Military Presence in Central Gaza

Sputnik International

Israel is expanding its network of military bases in the central Gaza Strip to create a buffer zone, media reported, citing Israeli officials and satellite images.

2024-12-03T04:57+0000

2024-12-03T04:57+0000

2024-12-03T04:57+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

israel

middle east

gaza strip

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg

Over the past three months, Israeli soldiers have demolished more than 600 buildings around the road known as the Netzarim corridor, which bisects the Gaza Strip, in an attempt to create a buffer zone, the report said on Monday. The Israeli military also quickly expanded its network of outposts equipped with communications towers and defensive fortifications, the report added. At the same time, the analysis of satellite images showed that Israel has at least 19 large bases and dozens of small ones in this area, the newspaper reported. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,400 in the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/hamas-accuses-israel-of-using-banned-weapons-in-gaza-strip-demands-intl-inquiry-1121052908.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel expands military presence, central gaza, gaza strip to create a buffer zone