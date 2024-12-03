https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/israel-expands-military-presence-in-central-gaza-1121075714.html
Israel Expands Military Presence in Central Gaza
Israel is expanding its network of military bases in the central Gaza Strip to create a buffer zone, media reported, citing Israeli officials and satellite images.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel is expanding its network of military bases in the central Gaza Strip to create a buffer zone, media reported, citing Israeli officials and satellite images.
Over the past three months, Israeli soldiers have demolished more than 600 buildings around the road known as the Netzarim corridor, which bisects the Gaza Strip, in an attempt to create a buffer zone, the report said on Monday.
The Israeli military also quickly expanded its network of outposts equipped with communications towers and defensive fortifications, the report added. At the same time, the analysis of satellite images showed that Israel has at least 19 large bases and dozens of small ones in this area, the newspaper reported.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip
. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 44,400 in the Gaza Strip, according to local health authorities.