International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/us-congress-admits-over-250bln-in-covid-19-aid-stolen-by-fraudsters-1121075537.html
US Congress Admits Over $250Bln in COVID-19 Aid Stolen by Fraudsters
US Congress Admits Over $250Bln in COVID-19 Aid Stolen by Fraudsters
Sputnik International
More than $250 billion were stolen in the United States as a result of fraudulent schemes in government aid payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by US congressmen following a two-year investigation.
2024-12-03T04:32+0000
2024-12-03T04:32+0000
world
covid-19
life under covid-19 quarantine
world health organization (who)
congress
wuhan
china
money-laundering
money laundering
pandemic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121075380_0:164:3057:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_c485a42ee84ebc0a342c4ffe88efe197.jpg
"Fraudsters cost the American taxpayer more than $191 billion dollars by taking advantage of the federal government’s unemployment system and exploiting individuals’ personally identifiable information," the report, published by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, says. In addition, at least $64 billion in US government money was stolen by fraudsters and criminals who took advantage of the so-called "Paycheck Protection Program," which provided Americans with financial assistance in the form of loans that could be forgiven if the funds were used to compensate for the difficulties caused by the pandemic. Another $200 million was "lost" due to insufficient control over support for small businesses. On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the WHO about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the central part of the country (Hubei Province). Moreover, the first cases were somehow connected with the local seafood market. In early January 2020, China officially announced that the outbreak of viral pneumonia of unknown origin was caused by a new type of coronavirus. On March 11, 2020, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that the spread of the new coronavirus was of a pandemic nature.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200406/coronacrisis-america-first-1078857385.html
wuhan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121075380_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1003a515e09793fede57ac6a58704709.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
covid, covid-19, coronavirus, global pandemic, money laundering, global fraud, conspiracy, global conspiracy, deep state, global governance, global ruling class, ruling elite, biden admin, china to blame, us misinformation campaign about covid, anti-vax campaign in asia, covid misinformation in the philippines, us spreading covid fud, polical bias, anti-chinese bias, anti-vaccination, anti-chinese sentiment
covid, covid-19, coronavirus, global pandemic, money laundering, global fraud, conspiracy, global conspiracy, deep state, global governance, global ruling class, ruling elite, biden admin, china to blame, us misinformation campaign about covid, anti-vax campaign in asia, covid misinformation in the philippines, us spreading covid fud, polical bias, anti-chinese bias, anti-vaccination, anti-chinese sentiment

US Congress Admits Over $250Bln in COVID-19 Aid Stolen by Fraudsters

04:32 GMT 03.12.2024
© AP Photo / Smiley N. PoolTexas Army National Guardsmen unpack crates of supplies as they set up a field hospital in response to the new coronavirus crisis at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Dallas
Texas Army National Guardsmen unpack crates of supplies as they set up a field hospital in response to the new coronavirus crisis at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Dallas - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2024
© AP Photo / Smiley N. Pool
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than $250 billion were stolen in the United States as a result of fraudulent schemes in government aid payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by US congressmen following a two-year investigation.
"Fraudsters cost the American taxpayer more than $191 billion dollars by taking advantage of the federal government’s unemployment system and exploiting individuals’ personally identifiable information," the report, published by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, says.
In addition, at least $64 billion in US government money was stolen by fraudsters and criminals who took advantage of the so-called "Paycheck Protection Program," which provided Americans with financial assistance in the form of loans that could be forgiven if the funds were used to compensate for the difficulties caused by the pandemic.
Another $200 million was "lost" due to insufficient control over support for small businesses.
On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the WHO about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in the central part of the country (Hubei Province). Moreover, the first cases were somehow connected with the local seafood market. In early January 2020, China officially announced that the outbreak of viral pneumonia of unknown origin was caused by a new type of coronavirus. On March 11, 2020, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that the spread of the new coronavirus was of a pandemic nature.
A man wears a face mask as he checks his phone in Times Square on March 22, 2020 in New York City. - Coronavirus deaths soared across the United States and Europe on despite heightened restrictions as hospitals scrambled to find ventilators - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2020
Coronacrisis: America First
6 April 2020, 15:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала