US Unveils New $725Mln Aid Package for Ukraine

The United States will provide an additional $725 million in military assistance to Ukraine that includes antipersonnel landmines, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on September 26, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia’s ongoing attacks. This additional assistance, provided under previously exercised Presidential Drawdown Authority from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $725 million," Blinken said in a statement. The new package includes stinger missiles; unmanned aerial systems (UAS), counter-UAS systems munitions; ammunition for HIMARS; 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; non-persistent antipersonnel landmines; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; TOW missiles; equipment to protect critical national infrastructure; as well as spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed the situation and security assistance for Ukraine with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov. Austin also updated Umerov on the continued US security assistance to Ukraine to provide the capabilities, it added.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to Lavrov, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries. The Kremlin stated that pumping Ukraine with weapons by the West did not contribute to negotiations and would have a negative effect.

