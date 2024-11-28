International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in CSTO Summit in Kazakhstan
Biden Won't Be Able to Spend All Ukraine Aid Money by End of Term - Reports
Biden Won't Be Able to Spend All Ukraine Aid Money by End of Term - Reports
The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden will not have time to use all the money left at its disposal to provide military aid to Ukraine before its departure and the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.
2024-11-28T05:20+0000
2024-11-28T07:49+0000
According to the report, the administration has over $6.5 billion left in what is known as drawdown authority, allowing the Department of Defense to transfer weapons and equipment to Ukraine from its own stocks. The sources said the Pentagon has reached the limit regarding weapons it can send Ukraine monthly without affecting its own fighting capability. The United States is also facing logistical challenges, they said. The report said Washington would have to supply over $110 million worth of weapons every day to spend the remaining money in time. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries. The Kremlin has said the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to talks.
05:20 GMT 28.11.2024 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 28.11.2024)
US President Joe Biden welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden will not have time to use all the money left at its disposal to provide military aid to Ukraine before its departure and the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.
According to the report, the administration has over $6.5 billion left in what is known as drawdown authority, allowing the Department of Defense to transfer weapons and equipment to Ukraine from its own stocks.
The sources said the Pentagon has reached the limit regarding weapons it can send Ukraine monthly without affecting its own fighting capability. The United States is also facing logistical challenges, they said.
The report said Washington would have to supply over $110 million worth of weapons every day to spend the remaining money in time.
"I would say it's impossible," the WSJ quoted a congressional official as saying.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries. The Kremlin has said the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to talks.
