https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/biden-will-not-be-able-to-spend-all-ukraine-aid-money-by-end-of-term---reports-1121027534.html

Biden Won't Be Able to Spend All Ukraine Aid Money by End of Term - Reports

Biden Won't Be Able to Spend All Ukraine Aid Money by End of Term - Reports

Sputnik International

The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden will not have time to use all the money left at its disposal to provide military aid to Ukraine before its departure and the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

2024-11-28T05:20+0000

2024-11-28T05:20+0000

2024-11-28T07:49+0000

americas

us

us arms for ukraine

russia-nato showdown

ukrainian crisis

joe biden

donald trump

nato

wall street journal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/11/1119802830_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_db64713775aa51ef78ca99e310449e6a.jpg

According to the report, the administration has over $6.5 billion left in what is known as drawdown authority, allowing the Department of Defense to transfer weapons and equipment to Ukraine from its own stocks. The sources said the Pentagon has reached the limit regarding weapons it can send Ukraine monthly without affecting its own fighting capability. The United States is also facing logistical challenges, they said. The report said Washington would have to supply over $110 million worth of weapons every day to spend the remaining money in time. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries. The Kremlin has said the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to talks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/russias-use-of-oreshnik-missile-a-grave-warning-to-nato-amid-danger-of-world-war---analysts--1120965488.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us arms for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, russia-nato showdown, russia-nato hostilities, biden zelensky