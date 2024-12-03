https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/why-isnt-canada-the-51st-state-or-is-it-1121082447.html

Why isn’t Canada the 51st State, or Is It?

President-elect Trump reportedly joked about annexing Canada during last week’s talks with Justin Trudeau, citing the looming impact of a potential trade war on Canada’s economy. Why isn’t Canada already the 51st state, anyway? Or maybe it is, and Canadians just don't realize it?

The 8,891 km US-Canadian border, long hailed as the “longest peaceful border” in the world, hasn’t always been so peaceful, with the US invading twice – in 1775 and 1812.The US didn’t give up on its plans, however. In 1845, an influential US columnist coined the term “Manifest destiny” – envisioning the US conquest of all of North America.Political MachinationsBesides armed invasions, numerous scenarios have been floated by anti-Loyalist forces looking to break off from Canada and join the US.Living Next to US ‘Like Sleeping With an Elephant’: Is Canada Already the 51st State?Some observers fear Canada is already a “51st state” of sorts, given the US’s immense political, economic and security influence on the country, going back to the first half of the 20th century.From the 1950s through the 1970s, Prime Ministers John Diefenbaker and Pierre Trudeau (Justin’s father, ironically) attempted to weaken American control of Canada, with Trudeau, who once described living next to the US like “sleeping with an elephant,” even partially pulling troops out of the NATO contingent in Europe, and warming ties with the USSR and China.Such policies are long gone, however. From the 1990s onward, Canada fully embraced its economic dependence on the US via the NAFTA trade pact, opened the floodgates to US cultural domination, and cheerled NATO warmongering and regime-change operations around the world – from Yugoslavia and Afghanistan to Ukraine.

