Why isn’t Canada the 51st State, or Is It?
President-elect Trump reportedly joked about annexing Canada during last week’s talks with Justin Trudeau, citing the looming impact of a potential trade war on Canada’s economy. Why isn’t Canada already the 51st state, anyway? Or maybe it is, and Canadians just don't realize it?
The 8,891 km US-Canadian border, long hailed as the “longest peaceful border” in the world, hasn’t always been so peaceful, with the US invading twice – in 1775 and 1812.
The first invasion targeted Quebec, seeking to seize the mostly French-speaking province 16 years after its 1759 British conquest from France. The invasion failed due to poor organization, illnesses among troops, and a surprise decision by local residents and Native tribesmen to side with the British.
The second invasion was launched in 1812, with the Americans trying to take advantage of a Britain busy with a war against Napoleon in Europe. The invasion similarly faltered, with the Royal Navy blockading the east coast, capturing Washington and burning down the White House in 1814. The war was declared a draw.
© Photo : White House Historical AssocaitionThis painting by Tom Freeman for the White House Historical Association shows the burning north and west facades of the White House when it was set aflame by the British soldiers on August 24, 1814 during the War of 1812. British soldiers can be seen in the foreground. It was commissioned during George W. Bush's presidency, but depicts events that occurred during James Madison's.
The US didn’t give up on its plans, however. In 1845, an influential US columnist coined the term “Manifest destiny” – envisioning the US conquest of all of North America.
All the way up to the start of the Second World War, the Pentagon had a plan, known as ‘War Plan Red’, to invade Canada as part of a broader conflict with the British Empire. Canada had its own plan - ‘Defense Scheme No. 1’, to repulse such an attack.
Political Machinations
Besides armed invasions, numerous scenarios have been floated by anti-Loyalist forces looking to break off from Canada and join the US.
In 1980, the Unionist Party was formed to advocate for British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba joining the US. The party was dissolved soon after after being denied official party status.
In 1989, Parti 51, hailing from Quebec and seeking a similar result, took part in provincial elections, but got less than 4,000 votes.
Oil-rich Alberta has experienced its own strong pro-independence and pro-US sentiments in recent years, linked to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2015 election victory and his "woke" agenda, but perhaps more importantly, resentment over the province’s status as a donor to the federal budget that receives little in return from Confederation.
In 2020, a poll found that 41% of Albertans supported independence, with 50% opposed. How many would support joining the US is unclear, however.
Living Next to US ‘Like Sleeping With an Elephant’: Is Canada Already the 51st State?
Some observers fear Canada is already a “51st state” of sorts, given the US’s immense political, economic and security influence on the country, going back to the first half of the 20th century.
From the 1950s through the 1970s, Prime Ministers John Diefenbaker and Pierre Trudeau (Justin’s father, ironically) attempted to weaken American control of Canada, with Trudeau, who once described living next to the US like “sleeping with an elephant,” even partially pulling troops out of the NATO contingent in Europe, and warming ties with the USSR and China.
Such policies are long gone, however. From the 1990s onward, Canada fully embraced its economic dependence on the US via the NAFTA trade pact, opened the floodgates to US cultural domination, and cheerled NATO warmongering and regime-change operations around the world – from Yugoslavia and Afghanistan to Ukraine.
Symbolically, even Canada’s famous Molson-brand beer and its iconic Tim Hortons coffeehouse chain are now US owned – a truly sad state of affairs for the True North Strong and Free.