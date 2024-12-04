https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/at-least-400-militants-eliminated-during-attack-on-syrias-aleppo-idlib--russia-military-1121084648.html
At Least 400 Militants Eliminated During Attack on Syria's Aleppo, Idlib - Russia Military
At Least 400 Militants Eliminated During Attack on Syria's Aleppo, Idlib - Russia Military
Sputnik International
Militants, linked to the Jabhat al-Nusra* group, attacked on November 27 the Syrian government-controlled territories in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Oleg Ignasyuk said on Thursday, adding that at least 400 militants were eliminated.
2024-12-04T04:56+0000
2024-12-04T04:56+0000
2024-12-04T04:59+0000
world
russia
syria
syrian arab army
aleppo
russian aerospace forces
middle east
middle east conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118260028_0:321:3059:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_5619ad0ac7cae3f7f39d361583ecb506.jpg
"Since 7:50 [04:50 GMT], November 27, armed groups linked to Jabhat al-Nusra* attacked the Syrian government-controlled territories in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. The Syrian Arab Army is engaged in fierce fighting and is supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces," Ignasyuk said. According to the reconciliation center's deputy head, at least 400 militants have been eliminated. Ignasyuk added that the militants opened fire at the Syrian government troops 12 times in the province of Idlib and once in Aleppo.*a terrorist organization banned in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241203/crisis-in-syria-balance-of-forces-between-government-army-jihadist-militias-and-regional-powers-1121080163.html
russia
syria
aleppo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118260028_328:0:3059:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09eeb9afeef45a415e5da03fe5567a2c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mideast crisis, syria war, syria conflict, syria extremism, russia helps syria, syrian hostilities
mideast crisis, syria war, syria conflict, syria extremism, russia helps syria, syrian hostilities
At Least 400 Militants Eliminated During Attack on Syria's Aleppo, Idlib - Russia Military
04:56 GMT 04.12.2024 (Updated: 04:59 GMT 04.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Militants, linked to the Jabhat al-Nusra* group, attacked on November 27 the Syrian government-controlled territories in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Oleg Ignasyuk said on Thursday, adding that at least 400 militants were eliminated.
"Since 7:50 [04:50 GMT], November 27, armed groups linked to Jabhat al-Nusra*
attacked the Syrian government-controlled territories in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. The Syrian Arab Army is engaged in fierce fighting and is supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces," Ignasyuk said.
According to the reconciliation center's deputy head, at least 400 militants have been eliminated.
Ignasyuk added that the militants opened fire at the Syrian government troops 12 times in the province of Idlib and once in Aleppo.
*a terrorist organization banned in Russia