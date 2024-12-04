https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/at-least-400-militants-eliminated-during-attack-on-syrias-aleppo-idlib--russia-military-1121084648.html

At Least 400 Militants Eliminated During Attack on Syria's Aleppo, Idlib - Russia Military

Sputnik International

Militants, linked to the Jabhat al-Nusra* group, attacked on November 27 the Syrian government-controlled territories in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Oleg Ignasyuk said on Thursday, adding that at least 400 militants were eliminated.

"Since 7:50 [04:50 GMT], November 27, armed groups linked to Jabhat al-Nusra* attacked the Syrian government-controlled territories in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. The Syrian Arab Army is engaged in fierce fighting and is supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces," Ignasyuk said. According to the reconciliation center's deputy head, at least 400 militants have been eliminated. Ignasyuk added that the militants opened fire at the Syrian government troops 12 times in the province of Idlib and once in Aleppo.*a terrorist organization banned in Russia

