https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/georgian-opposition-protesters-block-traffic-outside-parliament-as-eu-accession-talks-halt-1121084236.html

Georgian Opposition Protesters Block Traffic Outside Parliament as EU Accession Talks Halt

Georgian Opposition Protesters Block Traffic Outside Parliament as EU Accession Talks Halt

Sputnik International

Georgian opposition protesters blocked the Rustaveli Avenue outside the parliament in the capital of Tbilisi on Thursday night after the government suspended EU accession talks until the end of 2028.

2024-12-04T04:38+0000

2024-12-04T04:38+0000

2024-12-04T04:38+0000

world

georgia

tbilisi

salome zourabichvili

irakli kobakhidze

european union (eu)

georgian dream

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1d/1120717025_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd9ccb64f206200879f46bb154d8757.jpg

A large number of police officers and special forces were deployed to the scene, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili was spotted at the rally. The Interior Ministry reported sporadic acts of verbal and physical violence against police officers. At least one officer was hospitalized after being assaulted by suspected protesters. Demonstrations were also reported in other major cities of the South Caucasus country, including in Kutaisi, Zugdidi and Batumi. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Thursday that the government had decided to delay debates on the opening of membership negotiations with the European Union until after 2028 and decline budget grants from Brussels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/us-doesnt-need-independent-georgia-will-foment-coup-in-tbilisi--expert-1121074152.html

georgia

tbilisi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

georgian dream, georgia unrest, georgian dream unrest, georgia protests, georgia pro-eu rally, eu rally georgia, georgia pro-eu extremism