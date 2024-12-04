https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/georgian-opposition-protesters-block-traffic-outside-parliament-as-eu-accession-talks-halt-1121084236.html
Georgian Opposition Protesters Block Traffic Outside Parliament as EU Accession Talks Halt
Georgian opposition protesters blocked the Rustaveli Avenue outside the parliament in the capital of Tbilisi on Thursday night after the government suspended EU accession talks until the end of 2028.
A large number of police officers and special forces were deployed to the scene, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili was spotted at the rally. The Interior Ministry reported sporadic acts of verbal and physical violence against police officers. At least one officer was hospitalized after being assaulted by suspected protesters. Demonstrations were also reported in other major cities of the South Caucasus country, including in Kutaisi, Zugdidi and Batumi. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Thursday that the government had decided to delay debates on the opening of membership negotiations with the European Union until after 2028 and decline budget grants from Brussels.
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgian opposition protesters blocked the Rustaveli Avenue outside the parliament in the capital of Tbilisi on Thursday night after the government suspended EU accession talks until the end of 2028.
A large number of police officers and special forces were deployed to the scene, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili was spotted at the rally.
The Interior Ministry reported sporadic acts of verbal and physical violence against police officers. At least one officer was hospitalized after being assaulted by suspected protesters.
Demonstrations were also reported in other major cities of the South Caucasus country, including in Kutaisi, Zugdidi and Batumi.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Thursday that the government had decided to delay debates on the opening of membership
negotiations with the European Union until after 2028 and decline budget grants from Brussels.