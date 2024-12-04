International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/georgian-opposition-protesters-block-traffic-outside-parliament-as-eu-accession-talks-halt-1121084236.html
Georgian Opposition Protesters Block Traffic Outside Parliament as EU Accession Talks Halt
Georgian Opposition Protesters Block Traffic Outside Parliament as EU Accession Talks Halt
Sputnik International
Georgian opposition protesters blocked the Rustaveli Avenue outside the parliament in the capital of Tbilisi on Thursday night after the government suspended EU accession talks until the end of 2028.
2024-12-04T04:38+0000
2024-12-04T04:38+0000
world
georgia
tbilisi
salome zourabichvili
irakli kobakhidze
european union (eu)
georgian dream
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1d/1120717025_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd9ccb64f206200879f46bb154d8757.jpg
A large number of police officers and special forces were deployed to the scene, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili was spotted at the rally. The Interior Ministry reported sporadic acts of verbal and physical violence against police officers. At least one officer was hospitalized after being assaulted by suspected protesters. Demonstrations were also reported in other major cities of the South Caucasus country, including in Kutaisi, Zugdidi and Batumi. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Thursday that the government had decided to delay debates on the opening of membership negotiations with the European Union until after 2028 and decline budget grants from Brussels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/us-doesnt-need-independent-georgia-will-foment-coup-in-tbilisi--expert-1121074152.html
georgia
tbilisi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1d/1120717025_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_8b28cec1c22fee1a5766501f447c804d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgian dream, georgia unrest, georgian dream unrest, georgia protests, georgia pro-eu rally, eu rally georgia, georgia pro-eu extremism
georgian dream, georgia unrest, georgian dream unrest, georgia protests, georgia pro-eu rally, eu rally georgia, georgia pro-eu extremism

Georgian Opposition Protesters Block Traffic Outside Parliament as EU Accession Talks Halt

04:38 GMT 04.12.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankProtesters gather before the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia after parliamentary elections held over the weekend, which the opposition has contested. Monday, October 28, 2024.
Protesters gather before the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia after parliamentary elections held over the weekend, which the opposition has contested. Monday, October 28, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgian opposition protesters blocked the Rustaveli Avenue outside the parliament in the capital of Tbilisi on Thursday night after the government suspended EU accession talks until the end of 2028.
A large number of police officers and special forces were deployed to the scene, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili was spotted at the rally.
The Interior Ministry reported sporadic acts of verbal and physical violence against police officers. At least one officer was hospitalized after being assaulted by suspected protesters.
Opposition protest in Tbilisi - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2024
World
US Doesn't Need Independent Georgia, Will Foment Coup in Tbilisi – Expert
2 December, 18:07 GMT
Demonstrations were also reported in other major cities of the South Caucasus country, including in Kutaisi, Zugdidi and Batumi.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Thursday that the government had decided to delay debates on the opening of membership negotiations with the European Union until after 2028 and decline budget grants from Brussels.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала