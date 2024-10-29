https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/georgia-unrest-part-of-wests-grand-strategy-to-use-russias-neighbors-as-pawns-in-hybrid-war-1120717188.html

Georgia Unrest Part of West’s Grand Strategy to Use Russia’s Neighbors as Pawns in Hybrid War

Georgia Unrest Part of West’s Grand Strategy to Use Russia’s Neighbors as Pawns in Hybrid War

Sputnik International

Thousands gathered outside the parliament building in Tbilisi on Monday night amid opposition claims that Saturday's parliamentary elections were "rigged". The strategy is not new, and designed to pressure the ruling party into becoming more malleable to Western interests, says political analyst and Caucasus politics expert Stanislav Tarasov.

2024-10-29T12:40+0000

2024-10-29T12:40+0000

2024-10-29T12:40+0000

analysis

stanislav tarasov

georgia

tbilisi

west

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1d/1120717025_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd9ccb64f206200879f46bb154d8757.jpg

The United States and the European Union “want to create a whole package of conflict situations: Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine, and to play these games like a grandmaster across multiple boards, yielding somewhere while hitting out somewhere else," Tarasov told Sputnik, commenting on the shaky political situation in Georgia after the weekend's parliamentary vote, which some observers fear may escalate into a new Euromaidan-style coup scenario.State Department spokesman Matthew Miller announced Monday that the US would "join calls for international and local observers for a full investigation of all reports of election-related violations." The US has "consistently urged the Georgian government this year to walk back its anti-democratic actions and return to its Euro-Atlantic path. We do not rule out further consequences if the Georgian government's direction does not change," Miller warned.Georgia can expect further pressure from the West, including sanctions, if the Georgian Dream Party government sticks to its independence on foreign and domestic policy, Tarasov says.Pointing to the unlikelihood of the West being able to oust the ruling Georgian Dream Party, which won nearly 54% of the vote and gathered enough seats to form a new government, Tarasov believes the opposition’s claims of fraud and manipulation may not be aimed at overthrowing the government, but forcing it to accept members of the opposition into a coalition to “erode” it from within.“The Americans understand that they cannot hold Georgia, but they can destabilize the situation in the region through it. That’s what they’re doing – it’s a holding operation,” the observer summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/us-treats-georgia-as-its-colony---maduro-1120711566.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/west-seeks-to-destabilize-post-election-georgia-using-snipers-trained-in-ukraine--sources-1120710718.html

georgia

tbilisi

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what's going on in georgia, what's behind georgia unrest, who's behind georgia protests, why are georgians protesting