Scholz Rules Out Sending German Troops to Ukraine
Germany will not send troops to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
"We stand in solidarity with the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs that this war should not turn into a war between Russia and NATO. Therefore, in this situation, sending ground troops is not considered," Scholz said, speaking in the Bundestag. Now there is no point in speculating about what will happen after the fighting in Ukraine ends, Scholz added.
Scholz Rules Out Sending German Troops to Ukraine

14:44 GMT 04.12.2024
Germany will not send troops to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
"We stand in solidarity with the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs that this war should not turn into a war between Russia and NATO. Therefore, in this situation, sending ground troops is not considered," Scholz said, speaking in the Bundestag.
Now there is no point in speculating about what will happen after the fighting in Ukraine ends, Scholz added.
