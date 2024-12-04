https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/ukraine-loses-over-280-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1121089268.html

Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 280 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 280 servicepeople. A tank, two combat armored vehicles, three cars, an electronic warfare station, and two mortars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 37,935 servicepeople and 229 tanks during offensive in Kursk region, the ministry added.

