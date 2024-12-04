International
LIVE: Putin Participates in Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/ukraine-loses-over-280-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1121089268.html
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 280 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-12-04T12:01+0000
2024-12-04T12:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
ukrainian crisis
russian defense ministry
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_afc92054bd16b5a5551a67420131a583.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 280 servicepeople. A tank, two combat armored vehicles, three cars, an electronic warfare station, and two mortars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost over 37,935 servicepeople and 229 tanks during offensive in Kursk region, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/captured-uk-mercenary-calls-ukraines-kursk-offensive-a-mistake-1121036639.html
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a3e64d71da2536538119b1dc2594a876.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, kursk attack, attack kursk region, ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown
russia's special military operation, kursk attack, attack kursk region, ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown

Ukraine Loses Over 280 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day

12:01 GMT 04.12.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the 1430th Motorised Rifle Gaurds Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is seen at a position in the Zaporozhye sector of the frontline
A Russian serviceman of the 1430th Motorised Rifle Gaurds Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is seen at a position in the Zaporozhye sector of the frontline - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 280 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 280 servicepeople. A tank, two combat armored vehicles, three cars, an electronic warfare station, and two mortars were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
A service member of a sabotage and reconnaissance assault unit of the Russian army volunteer corps is seen in Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Captured UK Mercenary Calls Ukraine's Kursk Offensive a Mistake
28 November, 18:06 GMT
In total, Ukraine has lost over 37,935 servicepeople and 229 tanks during offensive in Kursk region, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала