LIVE: Putin Participates in Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Suffers 530 Troop Losses In Clashes With Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr
Ukraine Suffers 530 Troop Losses In Clashes With Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 530 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Nine counterattacks ... were repelled. The enemy lost up to 530 service people, an armored personnel carrier, and four Kozak combat armored vehicles," the ministry revealed in a statement. Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Yug during the past 24-hour period. Meanwhile, Battlegroup Zapad repelled 10 counterattacks, inflicting losses on Kiev that totaled 500 soldiers, the ministry said.
Ukraine Suffers 530 Troop Losses In Clashes With Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr

12:16 GMT 04.12.2024 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 04.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Battlegroup Tsentr has wiped out as many as 530 Ukrainian service members in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Nine counterattacks ... were repelled. The enemy lost up to 530 service people, an armored personnel carrier, and four Kozak combat armored vehicles," the ministry revealed in a statement.
Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Yug during the past 24-hour period. Meanwhile, Battlegroup Zapad repelled 10 counterattacks, inflicting losses on Kiev that totaled 500 soldiers, the ministry said.
