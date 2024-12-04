https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/ukraine-loses-up-to-530-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-central-forces-1121089394.html
Ukraine Suffers 530 Troop Losses In Clashes With Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr
Ukraine Suffers 530 Troop Losses In Clashes With Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr
Sputnik International
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 530 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-12-04T12:16+0000
2024-12-04T12:16+0000
2024-12-04T12:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
russian armed forces
russian army
russian defense ministry
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a94f292fc7bfc91d19fb33d9061f534c.jpg
"Nine counterattacks ... were repelled. The enemy lost up to 530 service people, an armored personnel carrier, and four Kozak combat armored vehicles," the ministry revealed in a statement. Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Yug during the past 24-hour period. Meanwhile, Battlegroup Zapad repelled 10 counterattacks, inflicting losses on Kiev that totaled 500 soldiers, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/better-range-bigger-warheads-how-oreshnik-could-become-even-more-powerful-1121052261.html
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fca2b58ea2b30689acbb59e3dfa8f0d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine clashes russia
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine clashes russia
Ukraine Suffers 530 Troop Losses In Clashes With Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr
12:16 GMT 04.12.2024 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 04.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Battlegroup Tsentr has wiped out as many as 530 Ukrainian service members in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Nine counterattacks ... were repelled. The enemy lost up to 530 service people, an armored personnel carrier, and four Kozak combat armored vehicles," the ministry revealed in a statement.
Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in clashes with Russia
's Battlegroup Yug during the past 24-hour period. Meanwhile, Battlegroup Zapad repelled 10 counterattacks, inflicting losses on Kiev that totaled 500 soldiers, the ministry said.