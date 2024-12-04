https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/ukraine-loses-up-to-530-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-central-forces-1121089394.html

Ukraine Suffers 530 Troop Losses In Clashes With Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr

Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 530 Ukrainian servicepeople in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Nine counterattacks ... were repelled. The enemy lost up to 530 service people, an armored personnel carrier, and four Kozak combat armored vehicles," the ministry revealed in a statement. Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Yug during the past 24-hour period. Meanwhile, Battlegroup Zapad repelled 10 counterattacks, inflicting losses on Kiev that totaled 500 soldiers, the ministry said.

