President Putin unveiled new details about the destructive power of the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system this week, highlighting its extreme precision compared to other ballistic missiles, and its value against fortified underground structures. Sputnik asked a veteran military observer how the missile could be even further improved.

"The impact force" of the Oreshnik missile system "is colossal, but can of course, be added to to make it even more powerful," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a trip to Astana, Kazakhstan this week for a Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.There are several “different ways to make the Oreshnik even more powerful,” retired Russian army colonel and veteran military observer Viktor Litovkin explained to Sputnik."It's necessary to understand that each type of target must have its own projectile," he noted, comparing, for instance, the power of the kinetic force-only strike of an Oreshnik flying at a speed of Mach 10 against an ICBM-launched Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle approaching at a speed of Mach 27.

