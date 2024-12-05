https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/bitcoin-price-reaches-all-time-high-of-102000-1121094287.html

Bitcoin Price Reaches All-Time High of $102,000

The price of bitcoin has reached a new all-time high (ATH), exceeding $102,000, according to trading data.

The maximum trading price was $102,428 for bitcoin on the Bitmex Cryptocurrency Exchange and $101,588 on the Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange. Bitcoin began to rise in price on news of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election in early November. It has gone up more than 52% from about $67,000 to over $102,000 since November 5.

