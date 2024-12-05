International
Bitcoin Price Reaches All-Time High of $102,000
Bitcoin Price Reaches All-Time High of $102,000
The price of bitcoin has reached a new all-time high (ATH), exceeding $102,000, according to trading data.
2024-12-05T06:00+0000
2024-12-05T06:00+0000
The maximum trading price was $102,428 for bitcoin on the Bitmex Cryptocurrency Exchange and $101,588 on the Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange. Bitcoin began to rise in price on news of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election in early November. It has gone up more than 52% from about $67,000 to over $102,000 since November 5.
06:00 GMT 05.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin has reached a new all-time high (ATH), exceeding $102,000, according to trading data.
The maximum trading price was $102,428 for bitcoin on the Bitmex Cryptocurrency Exchange and $101,588 on the Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange.
Bitcoin began to rise in price on news of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election in early November.
It has gone up more than 52% from about $67,000 to over $102,000 since November 5.
