https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/bitcoin-price-reaches-all-time-high-of-102000-1121094287.html
Bitcoin Price Reaches All-Time High of $102,000
Bitcoin Price Reaches All-Time High of $102,000
Sputnik International
The price of bitcoin has reached a new all-time high (ATH), exceeding $102,000, according to trading data.
2024-12-05T06:00+0000
2024-12-05T06:00+0000
2024-12-05T06:00+0000
economy
bitcoin
crypto currency
cryptocurrency exchange
cryptocurrency
donald trump
business
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120862764_0:312:3088:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f16911f584abcb98d0b37a07b512de87.jpg
The maximum trading price was $102,428 for bitcoin on the Bitmex Cryptocurrency Exchange and $101,588 on the Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange. Bitcoin began to rise in price on news of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election in early November. It has gone up more than 52% from about $67,000 to over $102,000 since November 5.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/crypto-leaders-urging-trump-to-create-federal-bitcoin-reserve---reports-1121026592.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120862764_81:0:2812:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_660b70d4f8bd9d951bf936579f65ba15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
bitcoin rally, bitcoin hype, bitcoin all-time high, bitcoin price, bitcoin historic high
bitcoin rally, bitcoin hype, bitcoin all-time high, bitcoin price, bitcoin historic high
Bitcoin Price Reaches All-Time High of $102,000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of bitcoin has reached a new all-time high (ATH), exceeding $102,000, according to trading data.
The maximum trading price
was $102,428 for bitcoin on the Bitmex Cryptocurrency Exchange and $101,588 on the Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange.
Bitcoin began to rise in price on news of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election in early November.
It has gone up more than 52% from about $67,000 to over $102,000 since November 5.