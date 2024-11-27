International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in CSTO Summit in Kazakhstan
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/crypto-leaders-urging-trump-to-create-federal-bitcoin-reserve---reports-1121026592.html
Crypto Leaders Urging Trump to Create Federal Bitcoin Reserve - Reports
Crypto Leaders Urging Trump to Create Federal Bitcoin Reserve - Reports
Sputnik International
Leaders of the crypto industry have been calling for US President-elect Donald Trump to create a national reserve of bitcoin digital currency that could help repay the US federal debt, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.
2024-11-27T22:28+0000
2024-11-28T03:29+0000
economy
donald trump
business
us
white house
cryptocurrency
crypto currency
cryptocurrency markets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035511_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_62f3be75294310744770c665601b8560.jpg
Economists and fiscal experts are wary of this idea, saying that it carries significant risks. They argue that the bitcoin exchange rate is extremely volatile, putting taxpayers' money at risk if the government acquires bitcoin at its current, near-record high and its value ultimately falls. Bitcoin passed $99,000 on November 22 to trade at a new record high. Any plan to fund purchases of cryptocurrency with public money could end up increasing the national debt, as the US government may need to borrow some of the funds on which it would later have to pay interest. Data provided by Arkham Intelligence, a firm that tracks information on cryptocurrency ownership, reportedly shows that the US government already owns just under $20 billion in bitcoin, seized primarily from criminals. Federal officials occasionally sell bitcoin from these reserves, the Post reported. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump promised to keep all of that cryptocurrency and make it the "core" of a new strategic reserve. Trump's return to the White House and the active support of the cryptocurrency lobby may bring major change to the regulation of digital assets in the US, marking the first time the crypto industry receives the open backing of a US administration. Republicans have also long discussed the possibility of creating a strategic bitcoin reserve.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/analyst-warns-dollar-at-risk-as-bitcoin-hits-all-time-high-with-trumps-support-1120862148.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104035511_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_884f3cbf052571b45fb0049074d1c14a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump and crypto market, bitcoin rise, does crypto industry support trump, us cryptocurrency, us regulation of cryptocurrency, us federal debt
trump and crypto market, bitcoin rise, does crypto industry support trump, us cryptocurrency, us regulation of cryptocurrency, us federal debt

Crypto Leaders Urging Trump to Create Federal Bitcoin Reserve - Reports

22:28 GMT 27.11.2024 (Updated: 03:29 GMT 28.11.2024)
© AP Photo / Kin CheungFILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance.
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2024
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
MOSCOW, November 27 (Sputnik) - Leaders of the crypto industry have been calling for US President-elect Donald Trump to create a national reserve of bitcoin digital currency that could help repay the US federal debt, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Economists and fiscal experts are wary of this idea, saying that it carries significant risks. They argue that the bitcoin exchange rate is extremely volatile, putting taxpayers' money at risk if the government acquires bitcoin at its current, near-record high and its value ultimately falls. Bitcoin passed $99,000 on November 22 to trade at a new record high.
Any plan to fund purchases of cryptocurrency with public money could end up increasing the national debt, as the US government may need to borrow some of the funds on which it would later have to pay interest.
This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2024
Analysis
Analyst Warns Dollar at Risk as Bitcoin Hits All-Time High With Trump’s Support
12 November, 10:51 GMT
Data provided by Arkham Intelligence, a firm that tracks information on cryptocurrency ownership, reportedly shows that the US government already owns just under $20 billion in bitcoin, seized primarily from criminals. Federal officials occasionally sell bitcoin from these reserves, the Post reported. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump promised to keep all of that cryptocurrency and make it the "core" of a new strategic reserve.
Trump's return to the White House and the active support of the cryptocurrency lobby may bring major change to the regulation of digital assets in the US, marking the first time the crypto industry receives the open backing of a US administration. Republicans have also long discussed the possibility of creating a strategic bitcoin reserve.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала