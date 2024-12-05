https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/russia-north-korea-strategic-agreement-enters-into-force---report-1121092936.html

Russia-North Korea Strategic Agreement Enters Into Force - Report

Deputy Foreign Minister of the DPRK, Kim Jong Gyu, and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Andrey Rudenko, signed the protocol on the exchange of ratification instruments.

The treaty takes effect from December 4, 2024, when the ratification instruments were exchanged according to Article 22 of the treaty, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.During the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang on June 18-19, Russia and the DPRK signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, the fourth article of which states: "If one of the Parties is subjected to an armed attack by any state or several states and thus finds itself in a state of war, the other Party will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal."

