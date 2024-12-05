https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/russia-north-korea-strategic-agreement-enters-into-force---report-1121092936.html
Russia-North Korea Strategic Agreement Enters Into Force - Report
Deputy Foreign Minister of the DPRK, Kim Jong Gyu, and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Andrey Rudenko, signed the protocol on the exchange of ratification instruments.
The treaty takes effect from December 4, 2024, when the ratification instruments were exchanged according to Article 22 of the treaty, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.During the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang on June 18-19, Russia and the DPRK signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, the fourth article of which states: "If one of the Parties is subjected to an armed attack by any state or several states and thus finds itself in a state of war, the other Party will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal."
The treaty takes effect from December 4, 2024, when the ratification instruments were exchanged according to Article 22 of the treaty, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
“The strong DPRK-Russia relations, based on the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, will be a powerful security mechanism that promotes the well-being of the peoples of the two countries, eases the regional situation, guarantees international strategic stability, and will serve as a strong driving force accelerating the establishment of an independent and just multipolar world order without domination, subjugation, and hegemony,” KCNA said.
During the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang on June 18-19, Russia and the DPRK signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty
, the fourth article of which states: "If one of the Parties is subjected to an armed attack by any state or several states and thus finds itself in a state of war, the other Party will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal."