Russia, North Korea Agree on Mutual Assistance in Case of Aggression

Earlier in the day, Putin said that "a new fundamental document" that will form the basis of the Russia-North Korea relationship for years to come has been prepared.
2024-06-19T07:59+0000
2024-06-19T07:59+0000
2024-06-19T09:21+0000
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday. The Russia-North Korea Agreement Implies Mutual Assistance in Case of Aggression Against Participants, Putin ExplainedThe document was inked during the face-to-face talks between the two, which were preceded by the Putin-Kim negotiations with the participation of delegations earlier in the day.Putin also stressed that Moscow appreciates North Korea's consistent and unwavering support for Russian policy, including in connection with the Ukraine crisis.Kim, for his part, emphasized that Pyongyang expresses "full support and solidarity with the Russian government, army and people in carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine to protect the sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday. The Russia-North Korea Agreement Implies Mutual Assistance in Case of Aggression Against Participants, Putin Explained
The document was inked during the face-to-face talks between the two, which were preceded by the Putin-Kim negotiations
with the participation of delegations earlier in the day.
The negotiations saw the Russian head of state mention a new fundamental document that "was prepared today, something that he said "would form the basis of the long-term relationship" between the two countries.
Putin also stressed that Moscow appreciates North Korea's consistent and unwavering support for Russian policy, including in connection with the Ukraine crisis.
Kim, for his part, emphasized that Pyongyang expresses "full support and solidarity with the Russian government, army and people in carrying out the special military operation
in Ukraine to protect the sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity.”